ACC to axe football division starting in 2023

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

(WJHL) – The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced on Tuesday that it will be doing away with the Atlantic and Coastal divisions that have separated the 14 member schools beginning in 2023.

The top two teams in the entire ACC with the best conference winning percentage will play in the ACC Championship at the conclusion of the regular season.

Because of the new conference format, the annual football schedules of the Virginia Tech Hokies and all other teams will be altered. Each school will have three opponents that it will play annually, while a matchup with the league’s other ten teams will be a home-and-home, mixed in twice over a four year period.

The Hokies will face Virginia, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest as its “permanent opponents” each season.

In 2023, Virginia Tech’s home football opponents will include Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, NC State and Syracuse, as well as non-conference foes Purdue and Old Dominion.

