(Cape Girardeau, MO) The woman charged with tampering with evidence in the death of 20 year old Jessi Wilfong of Fredericktown, 59 year old Teresa Baumgartner, will stay behind bars for now after a judge denied her bond reduction request. Reports show Wilfong's body was found buried in a barn on property near Baumgartner's home. She's being held in the cape Girardeau County Jail and prosecutor's expect more charges to be filed and they could involve additional suspects. The investigation continues. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.

3 DAYS AGO