A Wellman man who was in custody and receiving medical care has been charged with assault. Police say that 33-year-old Rakeem Eberhart was at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at about 4:30 Monday afternoon when he spat blood in the face and eyes of two health care providers and a security guard. All three individuals received medical treatment after the incident.

WELLMAN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO