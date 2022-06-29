ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel '80s Neon Barbie and Ken on Rollerblades

By Mona Khalifeh‍
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome on Barbie, let's go skating! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are looking fantastic in plastic as they channeled Barbie and Ken for their upcoming film, Barbie. The pair were spotted in Venice Beach earlier this week, dressed in all their neon glory as they donned '80s-inspired workout wear to make...

