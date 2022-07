Saint Peter’s University Hospital offers New Jersey’s most comprehensive maternal health services. As a regional leader in the state in number of births, Saint Peter’s maternal health providers apply practices and procedures that are often models of care for maternal health providers locally and nationally. Saint Peter’s was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of the nation’s Best Maternity Hospitals for 2022. It is the only New Jersey hospital that is a member of The Council of Women’s and Infants’ Specialty Hospitals (CWISH), a designation it has held since 1997. CWISH is a collaborative of 14 hospitals across the country that works together to establish best practices in support of programs, and national policy for women’s and infants’ healthcare services.

