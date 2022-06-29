ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Uni football team looks for steady improvement under second-year coach

By tim-burt-oc-sports-zone
localocnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity takes the field for a game last season. (File photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado.) University High School’s football team, led by second year head coach Vince Mesa, has begun preparations for the 2022 season. “Summer is going great, we’re off to a...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

CdM quarterback David Rasor looks to make college commitment before season

Corona del Mar quarterback David Rasor tries to elude an Edison defender last season. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Corona del Mar High School senior quarterback David Rasor is looking for another big season to cap his career at the school. Rasor, the Sunset League offensive back of...
CORONA, CA
localocnews.com

Summer of Golf: Shorecliffs Golf Club Nears New Era

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OC Job Club Kickoff!

ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 358,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwood University#Football Team#University High School#Ocean View#American Football#College Football#College Sports
localocnews.com

Dr. Andy Dunn retires as the Coast District’s vice chancellor of finance and administrative services after 12 years in the role

Dr. Andy Dunn, vice chancellor of finance and administrative services for the Coast Community College District, retired on June 30, 2022. He entered his 12th year with the Coast District last October and has nearly completed his fourth decade of public service. “The District has been fortunate to have had...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County July 4 Celebrations Are Back in Full Swing

Independence Day enlivens the summer with bright fireworks and patriotic colors of red, white and blue. The historical American holiday commemorates the famous date of July 4, 1776, when the Declaration of Independence was ratified, and it is celebrated today with parades, pancakes, fairs and fireworks. Cities throughout Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, July 2, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, July 2, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

July 2022 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now

The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s July 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available again, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our June 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portola, CA
Local
California Football
Orange County, CA
Football
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
localocnews.com

NB Independent Writers Honored at OC Press Club Journalism Awards

Newport Beach Independent music writer Simone Goldstone and NB Indy editor/writer Christopher Trela were honored at the annual Orange County Press Club Journalism Awards Dinner on Thursday, June 30. Goldstone received Second Place for Best Music or Entertainment Review for her preview/review of the fascinating behind-the-scenes story of a music...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Fred Swegles Among City’s Honorees for 2021, 2022 Wall of Recognition

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

The Lincoln Club of Orange County and the Republican Party of Orange County unite to deliver a win for Pat Bates for supervisor

State Senator Pat Bates who is seeking election to Supervisor District 5 deserves the full support from Orange County activists and donors as a result of her unwavering Conservative values, leadership on critical economic issues and impressive record on public safety. Bates has won in every election she’s run, consistently...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Wednesday, June 29

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Heirloom a Modern Farmhouse — local restaurant spotlight

Heirloom a Modern Farmhouse has been honored by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris as the Local Restaurant Spotlight for June. Heirloom is a hidden gem where patrons gather for delectable meals, from the carefully curated menu, and join in conversation and community. Co-owner and executive chef, Brianne Clancy, along with her mother Leonora, place an emphasis on providing a world-class dining experience along with the comfort of a family gathering.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

OEB Breakfast Co. Serves Eye-Opening Treats to Awaken Your Palate

Newport Beach has a handful of restaurants that serve morning meals, but nothing quite like OEB Breakfast Co., a popular Canadian eatery that has opened its first California restaurant at Westcliff Plaza in Newport Beach. It’s only the second OEB location in the U.S. (the first is in Scottsdale, Arizona).
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Tickets Available to Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Show

The City of Irvine is giving away 1,000 complimentary tickets for the Fourth of July concert and fireworks show at FivePoint Amphitheatre thanks to a generous donation from Live Nation. Tickets to the Pacific Symphony Orchestra’s July 4 Spectacular: The Music of Queen are available on a first-come, first-served basis....
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Community Services July Newsletter

In this issue of the Community Services Newsletter, you will find out about the 4th of July Celebration and firework show at Peralta Canyon Park, Anaheim Summer Series events including Concerts in the Canyon at Ronald Reagan Park, Summer Nights Under the Stars at Pearson Park Amphitheatre, and Concerts to the Max at Maxwell park, Summer Public Swim, Camps and Classes, and Oak Canyon Nature Center events.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress community survey results are in

Cypress residents enjoy a high quality of life and are overwhelmingly pleased with City services and programs, according to the latest results of a citywide community survey. Residents generally shared favorable opinions of the City, with 93% rating Cypress as an excellent or good place to live, 91% believing it is an excellent or good place to raise a family, and 90% rated the quality of life in the City as excellent or good. The high level of satisfaction with the City’s performance mirrored residents’ assessments of City services, with close to nine-in-ten residents believing the City is meeting their needs.
CYPRESS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy