1 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is hospitalized after a crash in New Lebanon Tuesday.

Dispatchers with New Lebanon told 2 NEWS the crash happened at the intersection of South Clayton Road and Mile Road just before 10 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The cause is not known at this time.

One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

