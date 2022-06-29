ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lebanon, OH

1 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in New Lebanon

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MctgU_0gP90Zgs00

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is hospitalized after a crash in New Lebanon Tuesday.

Dispatchers with New Lebanon told 2 NEWS the crash happened at the intersection of South Clayton Road and Mile Road just before 10 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The cause is not known at this time.

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news

One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: I-70 WB reopens after crash involving 2 semis in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. A crash involving two semis shut down I-70 westbound in Clark County for several hours Saturday morning, but lanes have since reopened. A crash involving two semis has closed down I-70 westbound in Clark County Saturday morning. Dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Sports
City
New Lebanon, OH
City
Lebanon, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
New Lebanon, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
WHIO Dayton

Springboro man dies in late-night motorcycle crash

A Springboro man died Saturday in a motorcycle crash near Miami Twp. >> READ: Several Miami Valley law enforcement agencies will be out for the Fourth of July weekend. Seth Vision, 21, lost control of a 2009 Honda motorcycle after crossing into the opposite lane and striking a curb at approximately 2:19 AM., according to a Miami Twp. Police crash report.
SPRINGBORO, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dead in crash on Blue Rock Road

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a crash on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township. It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 5900 block just outside Interstate 275. The motorcyclist went over the center line and hit a guard rail. They were ejected during the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WDTN

Construction worker dies on AES site; investigation underway

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, contract workers were building an AES substation on the 1800 block of Gingham Frederick Road in Monroe Township. Crews were drilling a hole around 1:30 p.m on June 21 when one of the men fell in headfirst. The man, identified as 35-year-old Bradley Fritz from Indiana, was submerged in muddy water while crews struggled to rescue him due to the depth of the hole.
ARCANUM, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy