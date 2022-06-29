Police ask for help in locating missing Petersburg man

UPDATE 6/29/22 — Morris has been located safe and unharmed.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking the public for help in locating a resident last seen several days ago.

Petersburg Police said 44-year-old Lester Morris Jr. was last seen on June 25, 2022, in the 30 block of W. Fillmore Street.

According to police, Morris was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He is described as 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morris is asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police Criminal Investigations Division, Detective T. Jefferson at 804-732-4222.

