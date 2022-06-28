ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football now has top recruiting class for 2023

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It feels like every day a new top recruit announces his allegiance and intentions to enroll at Ohio State. Last week three top receivers committed, and this week we have already had a top cornerback announce.

Now, it is still very early in the recruiting process, but if Ohio State can maintain its recruiting momentum, the Buckeyes will finish with the top class in college football. The most recent commitment, from Kayin Lee, allowed Ohio State to edge Notre Dame and Texas for the top class in the country according to the 247Sports composite. The following are the current commits to Ohio State:

  1. Brandon Inniss, WR, 5 Star
  2. Carnell Tate, WR, 5 Star
  3. Luke Montgomery, OT, 4 Star
  4. Noah Rogers, WR, 4 Star
  5. Dijon Johnson, CB, 4 Star
  6. Ty Lockwood, TE, 4 Star
  7. Kayin Lee, CB, 4 Star
  8. Malik Hartford, S, 4 Star
  9. Joshua Padilla, Interior offensive line, 4 Star
  10. Cedrick Hawkins, S, 4 Star
  11. Mark Fletcher, RB, 4 Star
  12. Austin Siereveld, Interior offensive line, 4 Star
  13. Bryson Rodgers, WR, 4 Star
  14. Will Smith, DL, 3 Star

That’s quite the haul already with plenty of room and plenty of prospects still looking at Ryan Day and the OSU program. Day is on pace to top 300 points for this class, needing only a few more marquee players, according to the 247Sports composite. That is rare air indeed if you follow these sorts of things.

