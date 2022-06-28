Ohio State football now has top recruiting class for 2023

It feels like every day a new top recruit announces his allegiance and intentions to enroll at Ohio State. Last week three top receivers committed, and this week we have already had a top cornerback announce.

Now, it is still very early in the recruiting process, but if Ohio State can maintain its recruiting momentum, the Buckeyes will finish with the top class in college football. The most recent commitment, from Kayin Lee, allowed Ohio State to edge Notre Dame and Texas for the top class in the country according to the 247Sports composite. The following are the current commits to Ohio State:

Brandon Inniss, WR, 5 Star Carnell Tate, WR, 5 Star Luke Montgomery, OT, 4 Star Noah Rogers, WR, 4 Star Dijon Johnson, CB, 4 Star Ty Lockwood, TE, 4 Star Kayin Lee, CB, 4 Star Malik Hartford, S, 4 Star Joshua Padilla, Interior offensive line, 4 Star Cedrick Hawkins, S, 4 Star Mark Fletcher, RB, 4 Star Austin Siereveld, Interior offensive line, 4 Star Bryson Rodgers, WR, 4 Star Will Smith, DL, 3 Star

That’s quite the haul already with plenty of room and plenty of prospects still looking at Ryan Day and the OSU program. Day is on pace to top 300 points for this class, needing only a few more marquee players, according to the 247Sports composite. That is rare air indeed if you follow these sorts of things.

