Preds star Roman Josi named ESPY finalist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After being snubbed for the Norris Trophy, redemption could be on the way for Predators star defenseman Roman Josi.

ESPN’s annual ESPN Awards show is set to be held on July 20, and today the American sports channel revealed Josi is one of four finalists for the “Best Player in the NHL” category.

The other three candidates are Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto star forward Auston Matthews and Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Colorado’s Cal Makar won the Norris this year despite Josi turning in an historic season that saw him put up 96 points, the most by a defenseman in 28 years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.