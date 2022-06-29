ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Preds star Roman Josi named ESPY finalist

By Cory Curtis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBqOP_0gP8ze5S00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After being snubbed for the Norris Trophy, redemption could be on the way for Predators star defenseman Roman Josi.

ESPN’s annual ESPN Awards show is set to be held on July 20, and today the American sports channel revealed Josi is one of four finalists for the “Best Player in the NHL” category.

SEE ALSO| Vrabel given ninth-best odds to be first NFL coach fired

The other three candidates are Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto star forward Auston Matthews and Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Colorado’s Cal Makar won the Norris this year despite Josi turning in an historic season that saw him put up 96 points, the most by a defenseman in 28 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Former Vandy star Bryan Reynolds hits 3 HR’s for Pirates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a career-high three homers and drove in six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Wednesday. “I think Bryan Reynolds carried us to a win tonight,” said Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said, whose Pirates ended a five-game losing streak. “We kind of jumped on […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Roman Josi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espy#Preds#Espn#American#The Edmonton Oilers#Rangers#Norris#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
WKRN News 2

Daughter steals mother’s car, sells it for $500

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing her mother’s car in Covington and selling it for $500. The Covington Police Department said they began investigating the theft of a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on March 6, 2022. The victim told police she was to walk her dog at […]
COVINGTON, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy