Photos: GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey's election results watch party

The first poll of the general election shows Governor JB Pritzker leading Republican nominee Darren Bailey, but also shows some possible openings for Bailey to close the gap. The poll of 800 likely general election voters was actually conducted before the Tuesday primary where Bailey wrapped up the GOP nomination. It finds Pritzker ahead, 50 to 43 percent. But it also finds a majority of Illinoisans think the state is moving in the wrong direction.
Illinoisans now know which candidates will be on the ballot in November, and in arguably the biggest and most expensive race in the state, the two challengers have been finalized. NBC News projects State Sen. Darren Bailey secured the Republican nomination in Tuesday's Illinois Primary Election, and will face Democratic...
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois Republicans have chosen conservative State Senator Darren Bailey to take on Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker on November 8th, later this fall in the General Election. The Clay County farmer defeated five other Republicans on Tuesday to win the nomination with well over 57% of the vote compared to 15% for both Jesse Sullivan and Richard Irvin. Governor Pritzker easily beat Beverly Miles as he seeks his second term.
DES MOINES — State tax revenue in Iowa continued on a strong path in May, when net tax revenue was up nearly $402 million – a 42% increase – over May 2021. State sales, income, fuel and gambling taxes all increased, according to the state’s nonpartisan fiscal services agency.
Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, second from right, and U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, left, met with farmer Chris Nelson, second from left, at his Minburn family farm Wednesday, June 29. The officials asked Iowa farmers who faced damages from the 2020 derecho to apply for funds through the national Emergency Relief Program. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)
(The Center Square) – Iowa ranked last in the nation for business friendliness, according to a June report from TOP Data. The company, which delivers business, consumer, and marketing insights, ranked states across more than 50 job-related metrics in its “Best States to Find a Job” report. Categories included business friendliness, compensation and benefits, job market, quality of life and state economy.
One of the dogs housed at Daniel Gingerich's Maple Hill Puppies, in Wayne County, Iowa, prior to being shut down by federal authorities. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits) The father of Daniel Gingerich, a former Iowa puppy mill operator sentenced to jail and fined $60,000 for animal-welfare violations, has...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect next week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
Passengers wait for luggage at the Des Moines International Airport. (Photo by Kate Kealey/ Iowa Capital Dispatch) Nearly 50 million Americans will travel for the holiday weekend, making this the second busiest Independence Day since 2000. In Iowa, the Des Moines International Airport is anticipating high travel rates. From June...
A West Des Moines attorney convicted of violating a no-contact order and drunken driving has agreed to a 30-day suspension of his law license. An Iowa attorney convicted of violating a no-contact order and drunken driving has agreed to a 30-day suspension of his law license. According to court records,...
SIOUX CITY -- A $7 million state grant will help expedite the development of a network of recreational trails in metro Sioux City. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the award for the Siouxland Regional Trail System, which calls for 100 miles of continuous trails connecting Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill and Sergeant Bluff.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture kicked of a $58.1 million investment into the historic state fairgrounds. According to a release from the state, from road projects and new roofs to structural repairs on prominent buildings, the construction projects are overseen by the Capital Development Board. “For...
I bet you didn't know it was a felony to do this illegal act to political signs in Illinois. I have to admit, I got a little confused for a minute. I'm so used to elections being in March and November, that I couldn't figure out why my mom was talking about the Illinois primary being in June. I was wondering why there was so much political advertising going on already. Then I remember, yes we do vote this month.
Illinois’s top fire safety official has announced his retirement. State Fire Marshal Matt Perez says he will retire, effective Thursday, after seven years in that position and a total 37-year career in public safety. Perez is credited with developing programs to help fire departments obtain more vehicles and equipment, to bolster programs for volunteer firefighters, and to provide more help for physical and mental health hazards that firefighters face.
I was tempted to start this by saying "hey, we've all had a speeding ticket at one time or another, right?" But, after asking around a little bit, it turns out that not everyone has. I've gotten a grand total of...1 speeding ticket in all my years of driving, but...
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified an Arthur man who died in a crash. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 20-year-old Lucas Otto was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the scene of the crash. The crash happened on I-72 between Buffalo and Lanesville. An autopsy performed Thursday […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a second man who died following a Wednesday crash on I-72. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 27-year-old Zachary Wilham, of Decatur, died in a Springfield hospital Thursday afternoon. He said Wilham died from multiple blunt force injuries he got […]
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) – It started like any other day for Alivia Combs and her family. “Nothing was really weird about the house, you know, we left. We said our goodbyes. I was going to hang out with my grandma. It was all chill,” she said. Until, her grandma got a call. “I didn’t […]
Comments / 0