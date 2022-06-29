ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP: Rep. Zeldin wins Republican nomination for New York governor

By The Associated Press, WKBW Staff
 3 days ago
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin won the Republican Party’s nomination to be New York governor on Tuesday.

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

He defeated primary challenges from former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Zeldin will try in November to become the first Republican elected governor in New York since Gov. George Pataki was reelected in 2002.

