Brandon, MS

Super Sophomore Running Back Quincy Phillips Transfers From MRA To Brandon High, Gives MHSAA Class 6A State Championship Favorite Even More Firepower On Talented Offense

mississippiscoreboard.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuincy Phillips – one of the top rising sophomore football players in Mississippi – has transferred from three-time MAIS state champion Madison-Ridgeland Academy to MHSAA Class 6A state runner-up Brandon, considered one of the favorites to win 6A this year. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Phillips, a rising sophomore...

mississippiscoreboard.com

WJTV 12

MRA Track Star Wins MS Gatorade Girls Player of the Year

MADISON, Miss (WJTV)- For the second straight year Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s Kennedi Sanders has won Mississippi Gatorade Girls Track Player of the Year. Sanders is one of the best sprinters in the country winning numerous state titles during her 4 years at MRA. Sanders will run at LSU next year.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss championship gear arrives in Jackson area

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Boxes of Ole Miss National Championship arrived for fans at Academy Sports in Madison and Flowood. Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma 4-2 on Sunday, June 26 to win their first-ever baseball national title for the university. “We’ve had a lot of people. We had a lot of people in the last week, […]
MADISON, MS
fbschedules.com

2022 Jackson State-Bethune-Cookman football game moved to Jacksonville

The Jackson State Tigers at Bethune-Cookman Tigers football game in 2022 has been moved to Jacksonville, the City of Jacksonville and Bethune-Cookman University announced on Tuesday. Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State will now play their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The game, which remains...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mississippifreepress.org

Miss Black Mississippi Winners’ Pageant Journeys Unapologetically Defy Odds, Stereotypes

The clock reads 11:59 p.m. on a Saturday in December 2021, and voters have less than a minute to finish casting their ballots for the next Miss Black Mississippi USA pageant. Inside her apartment in Jackson with her mother at her side, Brianna McField enters last-minute votes on her phone, her fingers moving swiftly and efficiently as midnight approaches. Her friends have been calling her to assure her that they are casting votes as well.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson State leaders react to P. Diddy’s $1M pledge

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders and students of Jackson State University (JSU) reacted to Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs’ $1 million pledge to the university during Sunday night’s BET Awards. Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. Soon after receiving the award, he acknowledged two HBCUs, Howard State University and Jackson State […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

P. Diddy pledges $1M to Jackson State at BET Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sean “P. Diddy” Combs pledged $1 million each to both Jackson State University (JSU) and Howard University during the BET Awards. HBCU Sports reported he made the pledge to the HBCUs after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. According to the website, Combs was a student at Howard before becoming an artist […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Miss Mississippi 2022 prepares for Miss America pageant

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – Emmie Perkins was crowned Miss Mississippi 2022. Perkins was selected from a group of 31 young women in the Annual Miss Mississippi competition that was held in Vicksburg at Vicksburg Convention Center. Perkins will represent Mississippi in the Miss America pageant. The Miss America pageant is the largest scholarship organization in […]
VICKSBURG, MS
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Flowood, Mississippi

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Mississippi in Flowood. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2675 Lakeland Dr., Flowood, Mississippi. “The Lakeland Dr. SUPER CHIX is perfectly located in the principal Flowood Shopping Corridor with its easy accessibility and prominent street presence. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a great new choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Councilman Kenneth Stokes to host water giveaway Friday at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway comes...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ride to Remember honors late Sheriff Lee Vance

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the family of late Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance gathered for a ceremony to honor his service to the county. City and state leaders paused on a time well-spent. “One of the most important things I saw in him was he has a heart for people that trained […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County director of administration arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County director of administration was arrested on an embezzlement charge. Ridgeland police confirmed Stephen Hopkins was arrested. He was wanted by Hinds County on a foreign warrant. County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the charge against Hopkins stems from his previous employer, which was a credit union. The charge […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Medical transport plane grounded after it was shot at Hawkins Field

JACKSON, Miss. — An airplane is grounded in Jackson after it was struck by a bullet. Physicians Air Transport lead pilot David Hood said he got a shocking call from a junior pilot at about 6:30 p.m. Monday. The pilot said he was standing in the hanger at Hawkins Field on the phone when he heard a loud ping. As he checked out the plane, he found a bullet hole in what's known as the upper cowling. After removing that piece, they found the bullet also struck a part of the engine.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Forest gas station sells gas for $2.38

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers were able to buy the cheapest gas in the state on Tuesday, June 28. For two hours, the Cox Chevron in Forest sold gas for $2.38 a gallon. “I’ve been working with Americans For Prosperity (AFP), as a volunteer for the last five years. They’re a really good grassroots organization. […]
FOREST, MS
WJTV.com

Gas Tank Getaways: Mississippi Ag Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum (Ag Museum) may look like a country town or even a farm. The museum is located on Lakeland Drive in Jackson, and it’s easy to get to. You may pass by it all the time if you travel on Lakeland Drive a lot. If you’re looking for a getaway from the everyday, then this is it.
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Vicksburg, MS – Victims Injured in Collision at I-20 & Ceres Blvd

Emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Ceres Boulevard and Interstate 20 at around 12:10 p.m. The injured people received medical attention in a hospital. No updates on their conditions have been revealed. Local law enforcement is in charge of the ongoing crash investigation. Our thoughts are with the...
VICKSBURG, MS

