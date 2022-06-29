Super Sophomore Running Back Quincy Phillips Transfers From MRA To Brandon High, Gives MHSAA Class 6A State Championship Favorite Even More Firepower On Talented Offense
Quincy Phillips – one of the top rising sophomore football players in Mississippi – has transferred from three-time MAIS state champion Madison-Ridgeland Academy to MHSAA Class 6A state runner-up Brandon, considered one of the favorites to win 6A this year. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Phillips, a rising sophomore...mississippiscoreboard.com
