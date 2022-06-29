ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Family: Gunfire near Stone Arch Bridge hit Minnesota native blocks away

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 34-year-old man visiting the Twin Cities for a wedding celebration was one of four people hit by gunfire near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis over the weekend,...

4 bodies found, potential triple homicide at Vadnais Lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (KVRR) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake. Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a homicide. The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead...
Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
Man on the lam charged in fatal south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old Twin Cities man who remains on the lam is now charged in a fatal shooting earlier this week in south Minneapolis.  Jashon Johnson, of Edina, is charged via warrant with second-degree murder in connection to the Monday killing on Stevens Avenue South, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. His girlfriend, Australia Washington, is also charged in the shooting death of 31-year-old Marcus Saunders. According to a criminal complaint, Johnson gunned down Saunders shortly after 1 p.m. as Saunders' two young children waited for him nearby. The mother of Saunders' children was with him, and told...
The 'People's Station' KMOJ pushes forward

Located in the heart of north Minneapolis on West Broadway in the Five Points Building, KMOJ would surprise any bicentennial time travelers who knew it as a barely-there operation spread between two apartments in the Glenwood Projects. It crept onto local airwaves with a budget of less than $50,000. Sometimes records would skip on-air after someone stomped on the floor.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
'Living nightmare’ alleged at Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary

A former dairy farm at 4562 McColl Drive in Savage, where police are investigating alleged animal cruelty against hundreds of rabbits. Source: Google Streetview. For the past five years, the historic barn and idyllic pastures of Savage, Minnesota’s last farm have served as the backdrop for a young boy’s mission, as he described, to change the world through kindness “one bunny at a time.”
Powderhorn Joins Minneapolis Edible Boulevards!

Do you live in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood? If so, you can now join your neighbors who live in Cedar Riverside, Ventura Village, Midtown Phillips, Phillips West and East Phillips by applying for an edible boulevard. Hindolo Pokawa, the new environmental justice community coordinator for the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association...
Nashville man shot in head outside wedding party in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (WSMV) - Police said four people were injured and hospitalized after a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis late Saturday night. The Minneapolis Police Department told KARE 11 officers from the University of Minnesota Police and Minneapolis Park Police responded to reports of shots fired at about 11:10 p.m. and arrived at a “chaotic scene.”
Gasoline cause of explosion on U of M campus

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – Authorities believe gasoline dumped into the sewer lines was the cause of a fire and explosion on the University of Minnesota campus on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house and, while they were fighting that fire, they received reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers into the air nearby.
Minnesota Infant Severely Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash

North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says an infant was severely injured in the three-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol's report on the incident indicates the baby, identified as Hudson Allen of North Branch, was a passenger in a small SUV that was rear-ended by a minivan on Highway 95 about 2 miles northwest of North Branch around 4:45 PM. The collision caused the SUV to spin into the path of oncoming traffic and collided with a car.
Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11. Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.
Brooklyn Center Neighborhood Meeting at Happy Hollow Park

Stay on top of what’s happening in Brooklyn Center, and let city staff know what’s on your mind at the Happy Hollow Neighborhood Meeting. It’s a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and get to know city staff. Someone from each city department will be there to talk about what’s happening in their department and answer any questions you may have. The Happy Hollow Neighborhood Meeting is Thursday, July 21 from 6 to 7:30pm at Happy Hollow Park. For more information check out the events calendar on the city’s website, http://ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
Two Women Charged for Stealing Millions in COVID Funds

ST. PAUL – Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, beginning in June 2020, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of Las Vegas, and 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood, defrauded California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) and Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and other state agencies, by submitting fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were authorized to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
