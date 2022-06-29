ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

Wellfleet, Eastham Police holding child car seat safety check today

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police invite you to join Officer Matthew McGue and Eastham Police Sgt. Josh Adams for a Child Car Seat checkpoint today June 29th, at Wellfleet Police Headquarters on Gross...

Bicyclist struck in Bourne

BOURNE – A car and bicycle collided in Bourne about 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by Falmouth Toyota. The cyclist was transported to a hospital with a reported foot injury. Traffic was tied up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – An early morning crash left a vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 3:15 AM on Route 132 by the entrance to Cape Cod Community College. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The driver was reportedly taken into custody by Barnstable Police on suspicion of operating under the influence of liquor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Car vs pole crash closes section of Carriage Shop Road in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday. The crash which also took out a fire hydrant happened on Carriage Shop Road near Atkinson Road. The occupants were out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped injury. Eversource was notified to replace the pole while the Falmouth Water Department was advised to fix the hydrant. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
Car crashes into house in Harwich

HARWICH – A car crashed into a house in Harwich sometime before 9 AM Friday. The vehicle reportedly struck the house at 473 Depot Street near the Dennis town line. Two people were evaluated for injuries. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition may have led to the crash. Motorists should avoid the area.
HARWICH, MA
Three ambulances called to crash in Dennis

DENNIS – A traffic crash was reported about 4 PM Thursday on Route 28 at Trotting Park Road in Dennis. Three ambulances were called to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
DENNIS, MA
Pickup truck rolls on roof on Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A pickup truck rolled on its roof in Sandwich sometime before 11:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound between exit 63 (Chase Road) and exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road). The driver was able to get out of the truck and was evaluated. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
Yarmouth DNR assists vessel taking on water

YARMOUTH – At approximately 8 AM on Monday, the Yarmouth Division Natural Resources received a call from United States Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England regarding a 36 foot vessel taking on water with two people on board. Yarmouth Natural Resources responded with Harbormaster vessels J-48 and J-49 from Lewis Bay and Bass River. The vessel in distress was located approximately two miles south of Point Gammon in West Yarmouth.
YARMOUTH, MA
Chatham Fire Retired Deputy Fire Chief Richard E. Hunter passes away

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Retired Deputy Fire Chief Richard Hunter. Deputy Chief Hunter served the Town of Chatham for 36 years. He was hired as a Call Firefighter in April of 1975 and shortly thereafter was hired as a Career Firefighter in October 1975. He was promoted to the rank of Captain in 1976, and to Deputy Chief in July 2002. Deputy Chief Hunter retired in July 2011. Please keep Deputy Chief Hunter’s wife Sue, sons Travis and Tim (Chatham Firefighter), along with their families, in your thoughts during this difficult time.
CHATHAM, MA
Video: New Chatham Police Chief sworn in

CHATHAM – Town Clerk Julie Smith Administers the oath of Police Chief to Michael Anderson. Anderson is taking over for Chief Mark Pawlina whio retired after 38 years. Chief Anderson is a 26-year veteran who started as a patrol officer in 1996. He has served as a detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and Deputy Chief since 2018.
CHATHAM, MA
One person seriously injured, Route 28 closed after two-vehicle crash in Dennis Port

DENNIS PORT – A two vehicle crash temporarily closed Route 28 in Dennis Port. The crash happened about 9 AM in front of the King’s Court Condos east of Shad Hole Road. One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The other driver was treated and released at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
DENNIS, MA
Post Offices, Town Services to Close for Independence Day

HYANNIS – In observance of the Fourth of July federal holiday, town services across Cape Cod will be closed Monday. Dennis town offices and town hall will be closed, including sticker sales at the town hall. The Transfer Station will also be closed until Wednesday, when it will reopen...
DENNIS, MA
Public Safety
Champ Homes Receives Grant from Cape and Islands United Way

BARNSTABLE – A $5,000 grant has been awarded by the Cape and Islands United Way to Champ Homes to help boost their transitional housing program for residents facing housing insecurity. The organization has been helping to address homelessness on Cape since its opening 31 years ago, and has since...
HOMELESS
Officials Ask Residents Be Mindful of Others During Independence Day Weekend

HYANNIS – Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Barnstable officials are reminding residents and visitors that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts and can have adverse effects for many, including members of the military community. Town officials said that war veterans who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder can be...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Fourth of July Fireworks Times Across the Cape

HYANNIS – A number of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations are scheduled across the Cape and Islands this weekend. Friday, July 1, Orleans will host its 2022 Independence Day fireworks at dusk at Rock Harbor, with a rain date of July 5. On Saturday, July 2 in Chatham, fireworks...
ORLEANS, MA
Swimmers Raise $185,000 at Buzzards Bay Swim

NEW BEDFORD – Almost 200 swimmers took part in the 29th annual Buzzards Bay Swim, raising $185,000 to support the Buzzards Bay Coalition. This year’s event took place on Saturday, June 18, between New Bedford and Fairhaven. The swim is a 1.2 mile open water course from New...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Barnstable County Looking to Lead in Flood Mitigation Efforts

HYANNIS – With coastal Cape Cod on what experts call the frontlines of climate change, Barnstable County officials are working on ways to mitigate potential damage from floods and other challenges related to global warming. Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Deputy Director and Floodplain specialist Shannon Hulst recently attended an...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
AG Healey Offers Tips on Summer’s High Electricity Rates

HYANNIS – Attorney General is launching a new education campaign to share resources with the public as record high electricity rates take effect this summer. Effective on July 1, basic service rates for customers in Eversource’s eastern division will rise roughly 30% compared to rates from last summer.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA

