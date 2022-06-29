Wellfleet, Eastham Police holding child car seat safety check today

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Retired Deputy Fire Chief Richard Hunter. Deputy Chief Hunter served the Town of Chatham for 36 years. He was hired as a Call Firefighter in April of 1975 and shortly thereafter was hired as a Career Firefighter in October 1975. He was promoted to the rank of Captain in 1976, and to Deputy Chief in July 2002. Deputy Chief Hunter retired in July 2011. Please keep Deputy Chief Hunter’s wife Sue, sons Travis and Tim (Chatham Firefighter), along with their families, in your thoughts during this difficult time.

CHATHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO