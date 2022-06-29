ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

Man shot in car in Aurora

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1uXw_0gP8u0fS00

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man was shot in his car Tuesday night in Aurora.

Police responded at 8:12 p.m. to East Seventh Avenue and Dayton Street, according to the Aurora Police Department .

“He has serious injuries and was transported to the hospital,” police said. Officers were investigating what happened.

Roads were closed near Lowry Boulevard and Dayton Street during the investigation.

Police asked anyone with information in the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 3

Rico Brown
3d ago

it's all over in the USA. not just in Aurora Colorado. Chicago got it bad. New York city is bad. Miami, Los Angeles. to name a few. even small cities have high crime rate.

Reply
2
Related
9NEWS

Aurora Police locate family of young girl found wandering alone

AURORA, Colo. — A young girl reunited with her family after she left home in the middle of the night on Saturday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department. At 3:45 a.m. police found a girl in the middle of Chambers Road near Ohio Avenue. Police believe the girl may have been hit by a car and suffered minor injuries.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Reward offered for a homicide investigation in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered for information tied to a homicide investigation in Denver. The Denver Police Department is asking for help from the public after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed on June 23 at about 8:50 p.m. The victim, Daniel Diaz-Rojas, is pictured at the top of this article. A second victim, a 15-year-old who was driving, was also shot and was last listed in critical condition.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KDVR.com

Police seek van in deadly shooting

A passenger in one car was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle on the road last week in west Denver and police need help to find the vehicle involved in the shooting. Courtney Fromm reports.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police investigate shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department (NPD) is investigating a shooting in the 11100 block of Josephine Way that happened Friday morning. That's near York Street and East 112th Avenue in Northglenn. At about 4:35 a.m. police were alerted to a report of shots fired into a home,...
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Recovered: Osage Nation regalia stolen in Park Hill car theft

A family in the Park Hill neighborhood was reunited with family heirlooms that were stolen from their vehicle early Tuesday morning. Several pieces of Osage Nation regalia were taken when someone stole Jan Jacobs' car containing the items on Pontiac Street. Jan had just returned from a ceremony in Oklahoma. The items hold generations of significance for the Jacobs family."They're many things in there that have special meaning to begin with. He lost everything, from the eagle feather, all the way down to his moccasins, everything," Jan told CBS4 after the theft. "It makes me upset that somebody feels like...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police searching for 23-year-old man's killer

DENVER — Police need the community's help in tracking down who shot and killed a 23-year-old man last month. The shooting that killed Daniel Diaz-Rojas happened around 8:50 p.m. June 23, Denver Police (DPD) said. Diaz-Rojas was a passenger in a car that was headed north on Federal Boulevard. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West 5th Avenue.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy