Early results show Meredith Reed leading Park City School board primary race

By KPCW
 3 days ago
Breaking: Meredith Reed has garnered 340 votes so far in the primary...

Transit to Trails program returns for the summer

Transit to Trails is a public service that takes hikers and bikers from a central location in Park City to the Mid-Mountain, Bonanza Flats and Bloods Lake Trailhead. The shuttle runs on Thursday and Friday early evenings, and Saturdays and Sundays between 8 in the morning and noon. The service started Thursday and will go through October.
Public hearing on Wasatch County transit tax happens Wednesday

A postponed public hearing and vote on a new Wasatch County sales tax to fund public transit is scheduled for Wednesday’s county council meeting. Wasatch County is considering expanding High Valley Transit into the Heber Valley and Jordanelle area. In a special session Wednesday, the council is scheduled to vote on whether to fund that service through a new tax. Before the vote takes place, the public will have a chance to weigh in during a public hearing.
Hearing delayed in criminal case against Park City School District

A pretrial conference set for Tuesday morning in the criminal case against the school district has been rescheduled for July 26. The Summit County Attorney charged the district in March with three misdemeanor counts of failing to report three different incidents of child abuse. The district pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Quinn's Junction park and ride still alive, could break ground next spring

Park City’s plans for a 465-space park and ride at Quinn’s Junction were put on hold indefinitely after a 3-2 city council vote in May to delay the project. The majority of councilors cited a need for more cooperation with Summit County, ongoing negotiations with local resorts Park City Mountain and Deer Valley, and a desire to better utilize the existing Richardson Flat park and ride as reasons not to proceed.
KPCW news team wins big at 2022 SPJ banquet

Utah journalists gathered June 17th in Salt Lake City to award the best and brightest in state news reporting. In the radio category, public radio stations KPCW, KUER and KUSU dominated the awards. The 16 awards the KPCW news team won include six first place trophies. Park City reporter Sean...
Park City Education Foundation awards $460,000 to classroom projects

Park City teachers have nearly half a million dollars to fund 45 different programs on their campuses, thanks to the Park City Education Foundation. The 2022-23 school year begins August 17 with $460,000 in extra funding to support teachers in their classrooms. Last year the Park City Education Foundation awarded $350,000 to classroom teachers.
Bees swarm around overturned 18-wheeler in Summit County

A semi truck and trailer rolled over on Interstate 80 late Monday morning. Summit County Sheriff's Captain Andrew Wright told KPCW "thousands of bees" swarmed the crash site after beehives spilled out of the trailer. One eastbound lane on the interstate is closed a couple miles east of the Silver...
Wasatch County electricity, sewer fees to increase

Heber City and Wasatch County residents can expect utility rate increases this summer and fall. Last week, Heber Light and Power decided to raise electricity rates. That follows the Wasatch County Solid Waste Special Service District also deciding to charge more earlier this month. Heber Light and Power services Wasatch...
Park City school board renews superintendent contract

Every year, the Park City Board of Education reviews the superintendent’s job performance and must notify the superintendent by Feb. 1 whether their employment contract will be renewed. That decision was made public at the board meeting Tuesday night. The board unanimously supported a two-year contract extension for Superintendent...
Millions of bees remain on the loose in Silver Creek Canyon

On Monday evening Summit County officials warned the public to stay off the rail trail near milepost 149 in Silver Creek Canyon. According to a statement, millions of bees are swarming the area and could pose a danger to anyone walking, biking or riding through the Silver Creek section of the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail through July 4th.
Affordable Housing strategies, Deer Valley ski lift in front of Park City Planning Commission this week

Wednesday’s meeting starts with a work session on new requirements for how Park City reports its affordable housing plans to the state. Counties and municipalities in Utah have been required to adopt a housing element to its respective general plans since 2019. The Utah Legislature then passed HB 462 this spring and changed how municipalities need to report those affordable housing plans to the state.
