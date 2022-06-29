Early results show Meredith Reed leading Park City School board primary race

A postponed public hearing and vote on a new Wasatch County sales tax to fund public transit is scheduled for Wednesday’s county council meeting. Wasatch County is considering expanding High Valley Transit into the Heber Valley and Jordanelle area. In a special session Wednesday, the council is scheduled to vote on whether to fund that service through a new tax. Before the vote takes place, the public will have a chance to weigh in during a public hearing.

WASATCH COUNTY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO