Chico State Alum JJ Jakovac reflects on success as caddie

Here We Go!! Let the cooling trend continue! This morning felt very comfortable to walk outside with the cool temperatures and clear sky! Lows so far are bottoming out in the low to mid 60s for the valley with the mid 40s to low 50s in the mountains. For many places, this is a couple degrees cooler than this time yesterday, showing the cooling trend slowly taking places this week. Highs are expected to top off in the low to mid-90s for most of the valley today, still hot, but not as hot as yesterday. AC won’t have to work as hard.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO