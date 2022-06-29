ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Colorado GOP voters reject indicted clerk for election post

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, COLLEEN SLEVIN
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfXHa_0gP8sxI800
Election 2022-Colorado-Secretary of State FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters, talks on the west steps of the State Capitol on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in downtown Denver. Peters announced plans earlier this year to run for the Republican nomination for Secretary of State on the podcast of former President Donald Trump's adviser, Steve Bannon. In recent months, she has been issuing various reports -- discredited by officials and experts -- claiming vulnerabilities in voting equipment used widely in Colorado and across the country. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski)

DENVER — (AP) — Colorado Republicans have rejected an indicted county clerk as their nominee for secretary of state, choosing a former local official who ran on a platform of taking politics out of running elections.

In spurning Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, the bulk of Republican primary voters appeared to reject the conspiracy theories and false claims that have spread among conservatives since the November 2020 presidential election. Over the last year, Peters has appeared regularly with prominent allies of former President Donald Trump, who claims without evidence that the election was stolen from him.

The win by Pam Anderson, a former county clerk and past head of the state clerks’ association, sets up a November match-up with current Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat seeking a second term who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

In recent months, Peters had issued various reports — discredited by officials and experts — that claim voting system tampering. The reports were based on an unauthorized copy of her county’s voting system, a security breach that led to her indictment. She has been charged with seven felony counts.

Peters has dismissed the charges as politically motivated, even though the Mesa County district attorney who convened the grand jury is a Republican.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud or conspiracy in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

DENVER (AP) — Republicans in Colorado were deciding Tuesday whether to nominate as their candidate for the state's top election official a county elections clerk who is under indictment for a security breach spurred by conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters announced plans earlier this year to run for the Republican nomination for secretary of state on the podcast of former President Donald Trump's adviser, Steve Bannon. In recent months, she has been issuing various reports -- discredited by officials and experts -- that claim vulnerabilities in voting equipment used widely in Colorado and across the country.

Also running in the Republican primary is Pam Anderson, a former county clerk who previously led the state clerks’ association, and businessman Mike O’Donnell. The current secretary of state, Jena Griswold, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Anderson's campaign highlighted her experience running elections and a call for less politics in the role of secretary of state.

Peters, elected in 2018 to oversee elections in Mesa County, is among several candidates across the country this year seeking to oversee elections as their state's chief election official while denying the outcome of the 2020 election or falsely claiming that elections in the U.S. are corrupt.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud or conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election.

Peters, who has been barred by a judge from overseeing this year's election, has said she is running to "restore trust and transparency and end government overreach" in elections. In the indictment, authorities alleged Peters was part of a "deceptive scheme" to breach voting system technology.

She has claimed the indictment, which includes seven felony counts, was motivated by politics. The Mesa County grand jury that issued the indictment was comprised of residents in the largely Republican county along the Utah border.

Trump won Mesa County with nearly 63% of the vote in 2020. President Joe Biden won Colorado overall with 55.4% percent of the state’s vote.

Peters has appeared regularly with Trump loyalists, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has promoted Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. She attended Lindell’s “cybersymposium” last year where Lindell promised to reveal proof that voting machines were somehow manipulated.

While no evidence was provided, a copy of Mesa County’s voting system hard drive was distributed and posted online, according to attendees and state officials. Peters has said she had the authority and an obligation to make the copy but said she had no knowledge of how it came to be distributed.

Of the other primaries held Tuesday, no other state included a race for the state’s top election official.

Nationally, nearly two dozen Republican candidates are running to be their state’s top election official who deny the result of the 2020 presidential election, according to States United Action, a nonpartisan advocacy organization tracking the candidates.

Among those who have advanced to the November ballot are Wes Allen in Alabama, Diego Morales in Indiana, Jim Marchant in Nevada and Audrey Trujillo in New Mexico. Kristina Karamo in Michigan and Kim Crockett in Minnesota are favorites to win their primaries in August.

A coalition of election and cybersecurity officials declared the 2020 presidential election the "most secure in American history," while Trump's attorney general at the time said there was no fraud that would have altered the results. There has been no evidence to suggest Trump was cheated out of a second term.

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity

A common response to the Colorado primary election results this week was to remark that Republican voters rejected the election conspiracists, returned the party to the mainstream, signaled support for the establishment over the fringe. It’s true that in several high-profile races the most reality-challenged, “team crazy” candidates got beat bad. That’s a relief. But […] The post You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Tina Peters denies loss and claims fraud in the Colorado Primary

The Colorado Primary may be over, but the controversy isn’t. “We didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud,” said Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, Tina Peters the night of the Primary. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted on ten criminal counts...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the June primaries now in the rear view mirror, the race for Colorado's next governor heats up. Thursday, 13 investigates took a look at the amount of money being poured into both candidate's races.  So far, incumbent Governor Jared Polis has spent $1.7 million, and his Republican opponent Heidi The post A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
Mesa County, CO
Elections
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
coloradonewsline.com

Elisabeth Epps wins Colorado House District 6 primary race

A nail-biter of a primary race ended in a decisive win for progressive Elisabeth Epps, a self-described abolitionist and former public defender who beat Katie March in the Democratic primary for Denver’s state House District 6. March, who was supported by business groups and the party establishment, led by...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How Colorado primary elections broke down by county

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's primary elections took place Tuesday night, with the winners moving onto the general election in November. The interactive map below shows how many of the state's key primary elections broke down by county. Go to 9news.com/elections to see the latest election results from major congressional...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Here are 5 new laws that start on July 1 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money. “As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: It’s not surprising that Colorado GOP officials voted against gun reform

Is it really surprising that only Democratic Party elected representatives from Colorado voted in favor of bipartisan gun control legislation?. At this point, especially in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned, it would seem it has become utterly impossible for Republican Party representatives to do anything not purely motivated by self-interest and power.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Local#Gop Voters#Voting Machines#Election Fraud#Gop#Republicans#State#Democrat
KJCT8

Mesa County Commissioners wants Cameo shooting complex policy reviewed

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s commissioners signed off on a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) asking state policy over high-capacity magazines be reviewed. The controversy started when a Colorado non-profit, Colorado Ceasefire, pushed back against a June competition at the Cameo Shooting Complex. The group...
MESA COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Tina Peters, Charged with 10 Voting Crimes says Boebert “encouraged me” to breach the voting system

She may have been on the state primary ballot last night running for Colorado Secretary of State (she lost) but Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters has other problems. The latest ‘she told me to do it’ claim implicates U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, who handily won her Colorado District 3 seat in the Republican primary against more moderate challenger Don Coram.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRDO

Questions raised about how El Paso County Sheriff nominee got on primary ballot

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Less than 24 hours after he was declared the victor in the Republican Party primary election, there are now questions about how El Paso County Sheriff nominee, Joe Roybal, collected his signatures to get on the ballot. For major party candidates, there are two ways...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy