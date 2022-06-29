ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

U.S. Rep. Casten wins Democratic primary in Illinois

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. congressman Sean Casten defeated fellow Democratic U.S....

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy