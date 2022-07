AEW fans have had a lot to celebrate during tonight's special Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite, though no one expected there to be a celebration of a former WWE Tag Team during the festivities. The Blood and Guts match featured the Jericho Appreciation Society taking on the Blackpool Combat Club, and the newest addition to the Blackpool Combat Club is what set things in motion. The latest addition to the crew was Claudio Castagnoli, who debuted at Forbidden Door, and it turned out that after the first wave in tonight's match, he was joined by Jake Hager, his old We The People teammate in WWE. Lots of fans noticed too, because soon after they came to face to face We The People chants rang out, and fans were reacting immediately on social media.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO