Little League baseball: Winterville wins 10U title

The Winterville 10-year-olds All-Star team defeated West Raleigh 10-4 to claim the Babe Ruth Eastern North Carolina tournament title at Winterville Recreation Park Tuesday night.

Coming out of the losers’ bracket after winning three consecutive elimination games, West Raleigh staved off elimination once again by rallying for a 3-2 win in the opener to force a winner-take-all championship game.

Winterville will now head to the Southeast Regional Tournament in Jacksonville, Fl. beginning July 19.

The opening game was tied at one heading into the fifth inning before Patrick Price laid down a bunt single to plate Miles Davis, who had singled earlier in the inning, for the go-ahead run.

Winterville took the 2-1 lead into the last of the sixth before West Raleigh battled back.

After tying the game at two, a wild pitch allowed the home side to secure a walk-off 3-2 victory to force the if-necessary title game.

The nightcap was all Winterville, as its bats came alive on the way to a 10-4 victory.

West Raleigh’s last push came in the bottom of the fourth when it plated a pair of runs to get within four, but Winterville responded with two runs of its own in the next half inning to recapture the momentum.

The championship run for Winterville started with a 10-0 win over Topsail, followed by a 5-2 victory over Supper Optimist.

Winterville then followed with a 12-2 win over Swansboro in the winners’ bracket final, earning a day of rest before Tuesday’s championship games against West Raleigh.

West Raleigh won its opening game 20-8 over North Wake before dropping into the losers’ bracket with a 11-9 defeat at the hands of Swansboro.

The runner-ups bounced back with four straight wins, topping Roanoke Rapids 17-3, Supper Optimist 10-9 and Swansboro 12-8 before beating Winterville 3-2 to force the winner-take-all 15th game of the tournament.

In other action at the Eastern North Carolina tournament:

8-year-olds

Winterville opened the tournament with a pair of wins before losing back-to-back games to fall just shy of a title.

The hosts opened with a 14-9 win over North Wake, then defeated Topsail 26-7 to reach the winners’ bracket final.

Winterville then dropped an 18-3 decision to Supper Optimist and then took on North Wake once again in the losers’ bracket final with a spot in the championship game on the line.

North Wake won the game 13-3, advancing to the final to face Supper Optimist, which won the title.

9-year-olds

After receiving an opening-round bye, Winterville reached the winners’ bracket final by defeating Supper Optimist 10-4.

Winterville was then eliminated after back-to-back losses, dropping a 9-2 game against eventual champion West Raleigh before falling against runner-up Northview by a score of 5-3.

West Raleigh defeated Northview 13-3 for the title.

11-year-olds

The lone bracket without a Winterville team competing, West Raleigh and Supper Optimist met in the championship game Tuesday night.

In the opening round, West Raleigh came away with a 10-9 victory over Supper Optimist, before defeating Roanoke Rapids 8-1 in Round 2 of the four-team tournament.

Supper Optimist bounced back with a 5-4 win over North Wake and a 7-2 victory against Roanoke Rapids to reach the title game.

12-year-olds

Winterville reached the winners’ bracket final with a first-round bye and a 12-1 victory against Topsail in Round 2.

Northview then defeated Winterville 11-4, dropping the hosts into the losers’ bracket where they dropped a 16-3 game against Supper Optimist.

A 4-3 win by Northview over Supper Optimist followed in the state championship game.

District 4 Tournament

Tar Heel evened the District 4 9-11 Year Old championship series against rival North State on Tuesday night with a 3-0 shutout to match the one North State threw in Monday’s opener.

Tar Heel scored twice in the bottom of the first inning at Elm Street Park and notched another in the third, which was plenty for pitcher Jake Zambardino, who went 4.1 scoreless and no-hit innings before Bryson Nelson took the mound to seal the shutout over the final 1.2 innings.

At the plate, Tar Heel won on the strength of five singles. Brady Walker drove in a pair of runs, while Hayden Lovett also notched an RBI in the win.

Game Three is set for 5:30 Wednesday night.

Game One North State 8, Tar Heel 0

North State Little League and Tar Heel Little League, the only teams in the district, battled in the opener of the series, and North State’s bats came alive in an 8-0 victory to take a series lead.

North State took the lead with a four-run second inning, before adding a run in the third, two more in the fifth and capping the scoring with a run in the sixth inning.

Cooper Alexander led the way in the victory with a 3-for-3 game with two runs and an RBI.