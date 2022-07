Serena Williams may be known for her domination on court—the tennis champion has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals—but it’s her eye for style that informs some of her other pursuits. She has, for instance, her own eponymous jewelry line, in addition to her “S by Serena” clothing collection, which features a mix of athleisure and ready-to-wear items. It should come as no surprise, then, that Williams has thoughtfully refined her design aesthetic over the years, in close partnership with older sister Venus Williams, who—in addition to being a tennis icon in her own right—also helms a design firm called V Starr.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO