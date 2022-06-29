ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Primary results roll in

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVFW remembers woman who served more than 70 years with organization. VFW remembers woman who served more...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 1

Related
wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

IDPH announce over 28k new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths this past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 28,216 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 74 deaths, on Friday, July 1. These are the latest numbers since IDPH last reported on June 24. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,435,405 cases, including 34,150 deaths,...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinoisans react to “Illinois Family Relief Plan”

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Starting Friday, July 1, Illinoisans can take a bit of a breather when paying for essential items. That’s all because of a new plan making a temporary relief in taxes. The plan is called the “Illinois Family Relief Plan.” It will pause some taxes, such as...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
WSPY NEWS

Bailey big winner in Illinois gubernatorial race

Darren Bailey is the big winner in the Illinois Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday winning 57 percent of the vote. Bailey is an Illinois State Senator. His closest competitor is Jesse Sullivan who won 16 percent of the vote. Sullivan is down by over 320,000 votes from Bailey's lead. In third place is Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin who won 15 percent of the vote. Bailey will face Governor J.B. Pritzker in the November Midterm Election.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Beginning Friday, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect to provide relief on the grocery tax, gas tax and property taxes. According to the governor’s office, the plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bost
WAND TV

Illinois Family Relief Plan to go into effect Friday

(WAND) - Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. The plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes. “Starting tomorrow,...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Can you name the top 10 most populated cities in Illinois?

Obviously, the list starts with Chicago but after that, it can get tricky, do you think you can name the top 10 most populated cities in the Land of Lincoln?. I'm one of those people that loves numbers, rankings, and stats, as a kid I would spend hours looking at lists about the Tallest buildings in each country, how much money certain movies made at the box office, and population numbers have always fascinated me. So I was pretty disappointed in myself when I tried to guess the 10 most populated cities in the state of Illinois and could only guess 6 of the top 10, maybe you can do better!
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Illinois#U S Supreme Court#Primary Results#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Election State#Illinois Primary#Vfw#Scotus
illinoisnewsroom.org

What did $50 million buy Ken Griffin in Illinois’ primary? Not much.

CHICAGO — A big chunk of money from the state’s richest man could not buy much Republican primary love for conservative businessman Ken Griffin’s slate of candidates in Tuesday’s election for Illinois governor and other statewide offices. Days after announcing his family and business would leave...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Primary Election Results and Other Illinois Primary News

(Springfield, IL) Statewide races are all set for November after the Tuesday night primary in Illinois. For Governor, incumbent JB Pritzker will square off against Republican Darren Bailey. For the open Secretary of State spot it will be Democrat Alexi Giannoulias against Republican Dan Brady. The Attorney General’s race will pit Democrat Kwame Raoul against Republican Thomas DeVore. For Comptroller, Democrat incumbent Susana Mendoza will take on Republican Shannon Teresi, and for Treasurer Democrat Michael Frerichs will square off against Republican Tom Demmer. One other statewide race will pit incumbent Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth against Republican Kathy Salvi.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Primary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois Primary election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidates for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. Primary elections are traditionally held in March, but last year, state lawmakers passed a bill that […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy