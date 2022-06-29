ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orford, OR

South Oregon Coast's Port Orford Puts on Three Days of Fourth of July Fun

beachconnection.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Port Orford, Oregon) – One south Oregon coast town is back with the Fourth of July activities with nothing short of an enormous bang. Port Orford whoops it up with a large variety of activities happening over three days, July 2 – 4. That Saturday through Monday hosts a gigantic festival...

www.beachconnection.net

Comments / 1

roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/29 – Two Years Since Fauna Frey Went Missing in Grants Pass, Jackson County Jail Reports Highest Overcrowding Releases in Last Six Years

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. It’s Been Two Years Since Fauna Frey Went Missing in Grants Pass. The family of a Lane County woman who went missing...
GRANTS PASS, OR
opb.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL SHOOTING IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 1, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road in southern Josephine County for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival it was learned the victim was deceased and the reporting person was the shooter. The Oregon State Police Major Crime Team was requested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to assume lead on the investigation.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
nationalfisherman.com

New sponsoning jobs at Giddings Boatworks

The 57' x 17'6" crabber Odin’s Eye arrived at Giddings Boatworks in Charleston, Ore., at the beginning of February. When it left on May 31, the Odin’s Eye’s length hadn’t changed but it had been sponsoned out to 23 feet and been given a bulbous bow.
KODIAK, AK
KTVL

Ask 10: Who is responsible for cleaning up a possible former illegal grow in Williams?

Josephine County, Ore — News10 viewer Robert T. wrote in and said, “We live adjacent to a former(?) illegal grow, which the county or state came and mowed down on July 1st, 2021. Since that time, broken down hoop houses, metal poles, and including all the plastic and all the trashed infrastructure, as well as open buckets of unknown chemicals, have been lying in the field with no signs of any clean up. We were first informed that if the property owner(s) did not clean up the debris within 60 days then the government would come in and clear the land, charging the land owner for the work. That did not happen, and the trash continues to break down and become an environmental mess. Can you please find out who is responsible for this clean up and what can we do to get the trash off of our neighboring land?"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Shooting leaves one dead in Cave Junction

An early morning shooting in Cave Junction left one man dead on Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. Sheriff deputies from Josephine County responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Browntown Road in Cave Junction around 3:30 AM Thursday. William Illingworth, 47, of Cave...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
kptv.com

Josephine County homeowner shoots, kills man during argument

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are investigating a shooting in Josephine County that left one person dead early Thursday morning. At about 3:30 a.m. OSP Troopers responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road after receiving a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jacob Benson dead from a gunshot wound.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon state police bust illegal marijuana grow operation near CA line

JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state police assisted by local law enforcement busted a large illegal marijuana grow operation close to the California state line this week. According to a police statement, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants housed in seven industrial-sized greenhouses, were seized in Cave Junction and ultimately destroyed.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge, June 29

A 51-year old male wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Coos Bay, was arrested by Law Enforcement Officers in Eugene after he jumped into the Willamette River Monday, June 27. Leslie Clarence Bennett III was already under surveillance when they attempted to contact him in the River Road area of Eugene shortly after 2 p.m. He reportedly jumped into the nearby river and swam downstream to an island. Shortly after 4 p.m., Bennett was taken into custody near Ayers Road, evaluated by medics and then released to police. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 27, was wanted on two-counts Attempted Murder II, four-counts Kidnapping I, Burglary I, four-counts of Coercion, two-counts of Menacing, three-counts of Strangulation, four-counts Assault IV, Assault II, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with a Witness, Endangering a Person Protected by Family Abuse Prevention Act Restraining Order, additional charges of 39-counts of Violation of Restraining Order, “awaiting extradition from Eugene.”
EUGENE, OR
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

