The city, along with their project partners Eitri Foundry and Madison Energy Investments marked the completion of the Wapakoneta’s solar phase two project. The 60-acre, 46,000 solar panel site is generating 13.5 megawatts. The project started in April of 2021 and was producing power by the end of November. Because they hit their deadline for start-up, Wapakoneta got a $750,000 tax credit. But the city and partners are not finished, they are already working on Phase three.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO