WILLOUGHBY — Kareem Hunt knows what it's like to be at the center of a controversy. It's the way his Browns career started. Hunt arrived in Cleveland in 2019 after having been released by the Chiefs for an incident in which he shoved and kicked a woman inside his apartment building. He served an eight-game suspension from the NFL that season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

