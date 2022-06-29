U.S. Rep. Casten wins Democratic primary in Illinois

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has issued a major warning to Democrats: Republicans won't agree to a bill to bolster US competitiveness with China if Democrats continue to pursue an economic agenda they are trying to pass along straight party lines this summer.
Chinese food manufacturer Fufeng Group bought 300 acres of land near Grand Forks, North Dakota, to set up a milling plant. The project is located about 20 minutes from the Grand Forks Air Force Base, raising national security concerns. Both the Democratic chairman and the Republican ranking member of the...
Comments / 0