Former county clerk Anderson wins Republican nomination for Colorado secretary of state

WAYLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An Allegan County woman thought she was dreaming when she won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Football Payout instant game online. “I woke up early one morning and decided to play a couple games of Football Payout before I started my day,” said Angela Reed, of Wayland. “When the winning amount of $100,000 came up on the screen, I thought I was still dreaming. I kept rubbing my eyes to make sure what I was seeing was real. I’m still having a hard time believing that I actually won!”

WAYLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO