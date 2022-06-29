ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Former county clerk Anderson wins Republican nomination for Colorado secretary of state

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Pam Anderson, a former county clerk, won the Republican nomination to run for Colorado secretary of state, Edison Research projected...

Nine arrested in raid at suspected Three Rivers drug house

THREE RIVERS, MI (WTVB) – Nine people are facing charges after the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a suspected drug house in Three Rivers on Thursday. State Police say methamphetamine, heroin and a weapon were found inside the residence which is located in...
THREE RIVERS, MI
Wayland $100,000 lottery winner thought she was dreaming when she won

WAYLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An Allegan County woman thought she was dreaming when she won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Football Payout instant game online. “I woke up early one morning and decided to play a couple games of Football Payout before I started my day,” said Angela Reed, of Wayland. “When the winning amount of $100,000 came up on the screen, I thought I was still dreaming. I kept rubbing my eyes to make sure what I was seeing was real. I’m still having a hard time believing that I actually won!”
WAYLAND, MI
Motorcycle vs. deer crash; Alcohol a suspected factor

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County Sheriff’s deputies say that alcohol possible played a role in a crash between a motorcycle and a deer early Friday morning, July 1. Authorities say the accident happened at 12:10 a.m. on White Street, west of Thompson Road in Howard...
CASS COUNTY, MI

