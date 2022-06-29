ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado GOP deals blow to election denial movement

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ym1bN_0gP8V9iU00
APTOPIX Election 2022 Senate Colorado Joe O'Dea, right, Republican nominee to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet, is hugged by his son-in-law David Freund on the stage before speaking at a primary election night watch party, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski)

DENVER — (AP) — Colorado Republicans on Tuesday rejected two of the state’s most prominent election deniers, a setback for the movement to install those who echo former President Donald Trump’s lies about mass voter fraud in positions overseeing voting.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who gained national notoriety after her felony indictment for her role in a break-in of her own county election system, lost her bid for Colorado’s top elections position to Pam Anderson, a former suburban Denver clerk who has criticized Trump’s election lies. Anderson will face Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold in November.

State Rep. Ron Hanks, who attended the Jan. 6 rally and claimed President Joe Biden was not properly elected, lost his bid for the GOP’s U.S. Senate nomination to Joe O’Dea, a businessman backed by Washington and Colorado establishment Republicans.

The twin losses add to a very mixed record for Trump’s movement. So far, four supporters of his election falsehoods have won Republican primaries for secretary of state, including in New Mexico and Nevada. But he’s also suffered embarrassing losses, such as in Georgia, where challengers he recruited lost badly against Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who refused to declare him the victor in 2020 because Biden won the state.

Tuesday’s Colorado decisions came as voters in six other states went to the polls in the first primaries since the Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right of women to obtain abortions. Abortion was a dominant issue in Colorado’s Senate race because O’Dea is a rare Republican supporter of most abortion rights. He backs a ban on late term abortions but said the decision earlier should be between “a woman and her God.” He will face Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in November.

Hanks opposes abortion in all circumstances, including rape, incest or to save the mother’s life. Viewing him as the easier candidate to beat in November, Democrats spent more than $4 million boosting his candidacy.

A similar strategy worked in Illinois, where state senator and farmer Darren Bailey gained Trump’s endorsement and more than $16 million in support from Democrats, who pushed conservatives to select him over Richard Irvin, the first Black mayor of Aurora, the state’s second largest city. Irvin was seen as a far more formidable challenger to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and was backed heavily by Republican donors.

Speaking at his victory party, Bailey said he was standing up for “regular people” and vowed to outwork Pritzker and win in November.

“Now the elites and the press say that Pritzker’s a shoo-in. They say our fate’s set, that a farmer can’t beat a billionaire,” Bailey said. “Friends, the funny thing is, these same people said we couldn’t win the primary.”

Beyond Colorado and Illinois, elections were being held in Oklahoma, Utah, New York, Nebraska, Mississippi and South Carolina. Tuesday marks the final round of multistate primary nights until August, when closely watched races for governor and the U.S. Senate will unfold in Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Missouri and other states.

And while Tuesday's primaries are the first to happen in a post-Roe landscape, they offer further insight into the resonance of Trump's election lies among GOP voters.

In Oklahoma, one of the nation's most conservative senators, James Lankford, won his primary challenge from evangelical pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, amid conservative anger that Lankford hasn't supported Trump's election claims.

In Utah, two Republican critics of Trump are targeting Sen. Mike Lee, accusing the two-term senator of being too preoccupied with winning the former president's favor and helping him try to overturn the 2020 presidential election. In Mississippi, Rep. Michael Guest, a Republican who bucked Trump to vote for an independent Jan. 6 commission, faces a challenge from Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot.

Also in Colorado, firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert easily defeated her primary challenger, moderate state Sen. Don Coram.

Other GOP opportunities in the state come in the newly created congressional swing seat north of Denver, where four Republican candidates are competing to face state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the only Democrat running in the primary. Heidi Ganahl, the lone statewide elected Republican as a member of the University of Colorado’s board of regents, won the GOP nomination to face Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

In Colorado Springs, Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who faces regular primary challenges, this time is fighting back state Rep. Dave Williams, who failed to get the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon,” code for an obscenity against President Joe Biden, added to his official name on the ballot.

Other than the governor's race primary, Illinois also features two, rare incumbent vs. incumbent congressional primaries as a result of House districts being redrawn during last year's redistricting. Democratic Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman will compete in a Chicago-area seat. And GOP Rep. Rodney Davis, one of the last moderates in the Republican caucus, faces Trump-backed Rep. Mary Miller, who at a rally with the former president this weekend described the Supreme Court decision as “a victory for white life.” A spokesman said she meant to say “right to life.”

In the smaller towns of Illinois, conservative voters were hankering for a change. Toni Block, 80, of McHenry, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, voted for Bailey in the gubernatorial primary.

“He’s got all the good things that we need to get back to,” Block said. “Not only is he a Trump supporter, he has our values.”

In New York, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who became the state's chief executive last fall when Andrew Cuomo resigned during a sexual harassment scandal, fought off primary challenges from the left and center. New York City's elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, contended Hochul hasn't been active enough on progressive issues while Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi blasted her for being too liberal on crime.

On the Republican side, Rep. Lee Zeldin is the frontrunner in a crowded gubernatorial primary field that includes Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York mayor and Trump confidant Rudolph Giuliani. Trump has not made an endorsement in the race.

___

Associated Press writer Sara Burnett in Chicago and Claire Savage in McHenry, Illinois, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court blocked a lower court order late Friday night that said clinics could continue performing abortions, just days after some doctors had resumed seeing patients after the fall of Roe v. Wade. It was not immediately clear whether Texas clinics...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Clinics were shutting down abortion services in the nation's second-largest state Saturday after the Texas Supreme Court blocked an order briefly allowing the procedure to resume in some cases, the latest in legal scrambles taking place across the U.S. following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Texas' border mission grows, but crossings still high

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Following the horror of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to inspect more trucks — again expanding a border security mission that has cost billions, given the National Guard arrest powers and bused migrants to Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Nevada State
City
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Elections
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Oklahoma State
Denver, CO
Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Colorado Elections
State
Utah State
KRMG

Tropical Storm Colin: System becoming disorganized

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Colin swirled to life off the South Carolina coast early Saturday and is expected to bring heavy rains to the Carolina coasts during the Fourth of July weekend. Update 5:17 p.m. EDT July 2: Tropical Storm Colin was becoming more disorganized as it meandered up...
MIAMI, OK
KRMG

Execution dates scheduled for 6 Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday set execution dates for six death row inmates, just hours before an attorney for one planned to ask for a rehearing in his case. Execution dates for James Coddington, Richard Glossip, Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hanson...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Family of fallen Oklahoma officer receives free vacation to Bahamas

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The family of Kyle Davis, a fallen Washington County Sheriff’s deputy, was chosen as the first recipient of the Ten-Seven Retreat. The ceremony was organized by Ten-Seven, a non-profit serving families of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The organization was named because “10-7″ because that is the police code for “out of service.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Man wanted in Texas arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was wanted on armed robbery charges and kidnapped a woman from Texas was arrested in Tulsa on Friday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Justin Cordes was pulled over by Tulsa police around 5 p.m. near 79th East Ave. “The officers noted...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Darren Bailey
KRMG

Severe weather hits East Coast this holiday weekend

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The East Coast is getting hit with severe weather this holiday weekend. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Carolinas as a storm moves through the region, while millions of people are bracing for severe storms in the Northeast. The National Hurricane...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

Officials: 2 people arrested after 10 pounds of meth sent to wrong address in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Two people have been arrested after about 10 pounds of meth were sent to the wrong address in Minnesota, officials say. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, two people were arrested at the end of June after deputies learned that 10 pounds of meth were mailed to a home in the Elk River area. SCSO said a woman took “possession of the package.”
ELK RIVER, MN
KRMG

Texas man on death row pleads guilty in 2 cold-case killings

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man already sentenced to death for a cold-case killing in Oklahoma pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the deaths of two girls whose disappearances in Texas also went unsolved for decades. William Reece, 62, pleaded guilty in a courtroom in Galveston in the 1997...
GALVESTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Primary Election#Democratic Voters#Politics State#Election State#Election Fraud#Gop#Republicans#Mesa County#U S Senate#The Supreme Court
KRMG

5 arrested after 1,000 fentanyl pills, heroin seized in north Alabama drug busts

FLORENCE, Ala. — Authorities in northern Alabama seized more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and more than 20 grams of heroin in two separate drug busts, leading to the arrests of five people. According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested Bradley Christopher Gandy, 26, of Florence; Jeffrey Lee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy