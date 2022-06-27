ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farm Talk | Early Morning Orchard

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Farm Talk, hosts Rachel Becker and Sara Tymczyszyn chat with Kay Davis and Kasey Weingarten...

Vail Daily

Eagle family reeling from accident in Glenwood Springs

A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when a Dodge Ram failed to navigate the roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, becoming airborne before striking Camacho’s vehicle.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
1230 ESPN

Spend the Night Under the Stars at this Colorado Glamping Site

The website, Tentrr.com gives outdoorsy travelers the chance to browse through thousands of private campsites all around the country that can be easily booked for unforgettable getaways. The company aims to provide an experience that's as effortless as possible, even offering equipment and canvas tents at some of the campsites.
DELTA, CO
KJCT8

I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon due to a flash flood warning in the area. The closure started Monday at about 6:30 p.m. and will be in place for at least a few hours, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Both directions of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coloradosun.com

Mystery solved: That secretive solar farm in western Colorado? It’s officially a crypto mine.

Mystery solved. The hush-hush solar development in Olathe is sub rosa no more. The old Louisiana Pacific lumber mill along U.S. 50 is home to a cryptocurrency mine. Aspen Creek Digital Corporation announced late last week that its “high-performance” bitcoin mining center is now operating on the site and is linked to the 10-megawatt solar fields that cover acres and acres around the old mill.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

These are Grand Junction’s Best Doughnuts According to You

I asked you who you thought was the best doughnut shop in Grand Junction. Well, the results are in, and here's your champion for the year 2022. It was the ultimate battle of the champions, a real clash of the titans. Over the last three weeks, Be Sweet Bakery has gone nose to nose with Daylight Donuts. City Market has gone toe to toe with Safeway. Let's face it, they all make a pretty good doughnut.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
#Colorado River#Farm Talk#Highwater Farm
95 Rock KKNN

Law Enforcement Stats Are In For Colorado Country Jam 2022

Another western Colorado Country Jam is in the books and he's our annual look at law enforcement activity during the three-day festival. Anyone who has ever been to Country Jam in Mack, Colorado knows exactly what happens at Country Jam - and so do the law enforcement agencies including the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol. As you might expect, Colorado State Liquor Enforcement kept busy.
thenewzealandtimes.com

Indicted Colorado election clerk says Lauren Boebert encouraged her to commit crimes

In May 2021, Mesa County, Colorado election clerk Tina Peters was charged with seven felonies in connection with a gross violation of the software used by the county’s voting machines, all in an effort to demonstrate how the 2020 election was “rigged” and “fraudulent”. Tomorrow, she will find out if, despite the indictment, the Colorado Republicans will nominate her as their candidate for the post of Secretary of State. The New York Times published an article yesterday in which Peters told The Times that Rep. Lauren Boebert encouraged Peters to take a substantial step in the crime.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Witness in Tina Peters criminal case breaks his silence

(CBS4) – A key witness in one of the state’s biggest election scandals is speaking out on the eve of the primary election. Jerry Wood says Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who is in the running to be the state’s chief election officer, is a thief and a liar who just wants attention. Peters says Wood is an opportunist who is just trying to prevent her from winning the Republican nomination for Secretary of State. In March, Peters was indicted by a Mesa County Grand Jury on felony charges including criminal impersonation and identity theft. Wood was initially a suspect in the case. He...
MESA COUNTY, CO

