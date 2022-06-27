Farm Talk | Early Morning Orchard

In May 2021, Mesa County, Colorado election clerk Tina Peters was charged with seven felonies in connection with a gross violation of the software used by the county’s voting machines, all in an effort to demonstrate how the 2020 election was “rigged” and “fraudulent”. Tomorrow, she will find out if, despite the indictment, the Colorado Republicans will nominate her as their candidate for the post of Secretary of State. The New York Times published an article yesterday in which Peters told The Times that Rep. Lauren Boebert encouraged Peters to take a substantial step in the crime.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO