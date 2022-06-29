ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Review

By Tim Gideon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were fans of the original Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones, but our biggest gripe was their middling active noise cancellation (ANC) relative to their high price. The new Px7 S2 headphones replace the original model and carry the same $399 price, along with many of the same advantages and drawbacks....

Fractal Design Pop Air RGB Review

Great look, especially in the black versions with color highlights. Motherboard Form Factors Supported ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX Front Panel Ports headphone, mic, USB 3.0 (2) Side Window(s)? Yes (Tempered Glass) PCI Expansion Slot Positions 7. 120mm or 140mm Fan Positions 7. 120mm/140mm/200mm Fans Included 3. Fan Controller Included? No. Maximum...
ADATA XPG Alpha Review

Longtime PC component maker ADATA has recently made efforts to break into the gaming hardware space, and it sticks the landing with the new XPG Alpha Wireless Gaming Mouse ($69). Checking off just about every box on our gaming mouse checklist, the Alpha comes with a respectable PixArt sensor, a surprisingly ergonomic design, and support for three connection types. It’s a bit heavy, which may draw side-eye from esports hopefuls, but the Alpha manages to find a middle ground in just about every aspect of its design, earning an Editors' Choice award for best budget-priced wireless gaming mouse.
Bosma EX Pro Camera Review

Outdoor cameras are ideal for monitoring the action outside your home, but most cameras can’t capture what’s happening beyond their fixed field of view. Others, like the Bosma EX Pro Outdoor Security camera ($119.99), offer pan and tilt capabilities to expand that view. This reasonably priced model boasts a weather-resistant build, free cloud storage, and color night vision. It delivered sharp, colorful 2K video and accurate motion detection in our tests, too. However, some intelligent alerts require a subscription, the camera’s pan and tilt range could be wider, and integration with smart home platforms could be improved. If you need select third-party platform support, our Editors’ Choice winner, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera ($199.99) remains a better choice, despite its lack of pan and tilt maneuverability.
Samsung 55-Inch Class The Serif QLED TV Review

Samsung’s flagship TVs like the QN90B and S95B stand out from a purely technical standpoint because of their panel technology and resulting picture quality. They aren’t Samsung’s only TVs, though; the company offers an entire category of big screens designed more to suit a location or sense of style than to show off the best image possible. Samsung’s lifestyle TVs include the outdoor-friendly The Terrace and the gallery wall-ready The Frame. But The Serif ($1,499.99 for the 55-inch model we tested) is the most fashion-forward of the three, with a striking design and floor stand that make it the centerpiece of any entertainment room. It doesn’t get very bright, however, and shows only mediocre contrast, meaning it remains expensive compared with more technically sound TVs such as the Editors' Choice-winning Hisense U8G and TCL Google TV 4K 6-Series (both 55-inch models cost $949.99).
Nothing Phone Will Have a Midrange Snapdragon Processor

As the countdown clock ticks on for the Nothing Phone 1 launch, more details are emerging about the phone. Last year, founder Carl Pei revealed that the startup company partnered with Qualcomm to use its chips in Nothing products. Because the new phone will run on an Android system, it was rumored that Nothing Phone 1 may operate with the latest Snapdragon flagship processor such as the 8 Gen 1. However, according to a report from Input Mag, the phone will use the midrange 778G+ Snapdragon chip.
Samsung's 2022 Smart TVs Can Stream Xbox, Stadia, GeForce Now Games

If you own one of Samsung's 2022 Smart TVs, it's now possible to play a huge range of games without having to purchase a games console or hook up a gaming PC. Today Samsung launched its Gaming Hub for 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs, and 2022 Smart Monitor Series. Rather than requiring additional hardware, the Gaming Hub software offers access to game streaming services offered by Xbox, GeForce Now, Stadia, and Utomik. Access to Amazon Luna is also promised in the near future.
