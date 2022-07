An arrest has been made in the murder of Desmond Ramone Key, who was gunned down outside a Midtown apartment building on April 4 in what police called a “targeted robbery.” Atlanta Police Homicide investigators identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant for Keon Hudson, 19. Hudson was taken into custody on June 29 […] The post Arrest made in targeted Midtown murder appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO