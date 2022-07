EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County Public Health is opening up a vaccine storefront aimed at reducing barriers in the way of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The LCPH is opening the new vaccination site in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority. The clinic is located at 293 Valley River Center in Eugene, between Round One Bowling and the Regal Cinema. The clinic will offer all three COVID vaccines, including booster and pediatric doses. The clinic will only take walk-ins with no appointment or insurance necessary, and is free of charge.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO