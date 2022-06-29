Knicks trade Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to Detroit

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

The Nerlens Noel/Alec Burks trade

How it impacts New York and Detroit

youtu.be/e0WcJsqIS4M via @YouTube – 11:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Pistons players drafted in the lottery:

Cade Cunningham (1)

Marvin Bagley (2)

Jaden Ivey (5)

Nerlens Noel (6)

Killian Hayes (7)

Alec Burks (12)

Kelly Olynyk (13)

Jalen Duren (13) pic.twitter.com/pkWxVvgXlA – 11:23 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks clear the cap and ready for all-in free agent pursuit of Jalen Brunson — deal Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to Pistons, source confirms newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:58 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on New York trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to Detroit, an unloading of salaries that allows for the Knicks to make a near-maximum contract offer to guard Jalen Brunson once free agency opens on Thursday: es.pn/3nnnksv – 10:51 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The wild part about the Burks/Noel trade is that it means NY may not have needed to dump Kemba.

By trading Burks and Noel and waiving Taj, NY would have been right at around $25 million cap space.

I’m that scenario, they could have kept the 13th pick and/or second rounders, etc – 10:40 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Knicks trade Noel, Burks to Pistons in move to free up more cap space nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/28/rep… – 10:34 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

It was clear the Pistons values flexibility provided by Noel and Burks, knowing salaries can be used for future moves and that they are useful players in the meantime (opposed to going big game hunting in free agency), sources say – 10:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

If the Pistons don’t pick up the options on Noel and Burks next summer, they’ll have those two, CoJo, Diallo, and the dead money of DeAndre Jordan coming off the books. That’s, roughly, $35-ish million (assuming none are retained), making them big players again in free agency. – 10:25 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Troy Weaver tends to end up in the right place even when he takes weird routes to get there, so I’m not worried about Detroit or anything, but I sort of wish they’d made a serious run Bridges instead of taking Noel+Burks. Curious to see where they use their space. – 10:22 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Despite acquiring Nerlens Noel, sources say the Pistons are still committed to bringing back Marvin Bagley III next season. They extended his qualifying offer today. – 10:21 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

i will miss that two week run when Nerlens blocked every high-flying dunker at the rim into dust and Alec Burks was going off in isolation closing games like mini-me ‘94 Ewing. im just kidding i wont but thanks guys it was fun. – 10:19 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Burks recently underwent foot surgery but should be back by start of camp. – 10:11 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Spending power update following the Burks/Noel trade:

Cap space: Spurs ($29-$34.4M)

Knicks ($33.5M)

Magic ($26M)

Pacers ($26.5M)

Thunder ($23.4M, expires June 30)

Pistons ($21M) pic.twitter.com/RiZ5wJ6GZR – 10:11 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Sources confirmed ESPN report that Alec Burks & Nerlens Noel will be traded to DET, which opens up roughly $30M in cap space (depending on nonguaranteed NYK salaries). This gives NYK enough room to make competitive offer to FA Jalen Brunson, whom they are favorites to land. – 10:09 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Pistons have become significantly more asset-rich during the last week, thanks to the Knicks. A first (Jalen Duren), two seconds and two good role players in Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel (and Kemba Walker, who will be bought out). – 10:07 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Only giving up two seconds (although the DET 2023 was their most valuable second) to get out from under both Burks and Noel’s contracts is a good bit of business by NY. – 10:04 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

A lot of talk that moving Noel could take a first-rounder attached, especially after the Knicks used the No. 13 pick to move Kemba Walker last week. Ended up being two second-rounders attached to Noel and Burks. – 10:02 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Detroit is eager to utilize center Nerlens Noel and guards Alec Burks next season. GM Troy Weaver had Noel on his team in Oklahoma City, and Burks is an ideal veteran to mentor the Pistons talented young group of guards. – 10:02 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Confirmed that the #Pistons are trading with the #Knicks to get Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks.

Troy Weaver still a unicorn. – 9:58 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I could see a team out there needing a backup center (Noel) or extra scoring off the bench (Burks) so this trade still might have some dividends to pay out to Detroit in a handful of months. – 9:58 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

There was lots of talk for the past few weeks of the Knicks trying to move two of Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel. They could open up in the realm of $25M of room that way. Turns out, they moved all three and the 11th pick for no salary back. More than $30M in room now. – 9:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That is a whole lot of money unloaded by the Knicks. Over $28M between Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel & Kemba Walker.

Detroit is eating up a lot of their available cap space, but it’s always possible they re-flip Burks or Noel to someone else.

This is gonna be a large deal when done. – 9:57 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

You’d have to think there’s pre-ordained plans to reroute Burks and Noel, because otherwise, it feels like they had more leverage than that. – 9:56 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Detroit inherits the $10M contract of Alec Burks and $9.2M salary of Nerlens Noel.

Both players have a team option for 2023/24.

The trade leaves DET with $23M in room but that doesn’t factor the FA hold for Marvin Bagley III.

DET tendered Bagley III a $7.2M Qualifying Offer. – 9:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Can confirm that the Pistons are acquiring Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, two seconds (one of which is Detroit’s own) and cash from the Knicks.

The Pistons are not sending any players to New York, per sources. ESPN first. – 9:53 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

“You traded Noel and Burks?”

“Yeah.” pic.twitter.com/S4GIqnRIWF – 9:50 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Knicks also could operate as “over cap team” and retain full non-taxpayer MLE if Kemba, Burks, Noel lumped into one big 3-way sign-and-trade with Dallas for Brunson. Looks like Knicks could even start Brunson at $24.25M or less and generate a $9.2M TPE for Kemba. – 9:49 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

the knicks dumped alec burks AND nerlens noel so they could sign jalen brunson ….and keep taj gibson pic.twitter.com/FtIKfksY99 – 9:48 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson. – 9:43 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: A few Knicks notes, including NYK’s plans for Jericho Sims’ contract, TOR being among the teams interested in Nerlens Noel & opposing teams under impression NYK will be active beyond Jalen Brunson: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 4:53 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

A few Knicks notes, including NYK’s plans for Jericho Sims’ contract, TOR being among the teams interested in Nerlens Noel & opposing teams under impression NYK will be active beyond Brunson: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:46 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: Knicks have optimism about landing Jalen Brunson; multiple teams have degree of interest in acquiring Alec Burks: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:32 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Knicks, Clippers exploring Nerlens Noel trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/28/rep… – 11:00 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Clippers reportedly in talks with Knicks for Nerlens Noel

sportando.basketball/en/clippers-re… – 10:37 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: The New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions on trading center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Plus, NBA executives share their free agency projections for Anfernee Simons, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II. More on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:34 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski: New York will send Detroit back its 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick via Miami and $6 million, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 28, 2022

Several teams, including the Boston Celtics, have a degree of interest in trading for Burks, per sources. -via SportsNet New York / June 28, 2022

The Knicks also dangled Alec Burks on the trade market to several teams, including the Pacers and Cavaliers, before it was reported Burks underwent foot surgery and is expected to return for the start of training camp, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 24, 2022

The New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions on trading center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype. Noel could fit into the Clippers’ $9.7 million trade exception previously generated by the Serge Ibaka trade. The Knicks have a surplus of draft pick compensation -22 picks total over the next seven years) to dangle-. -via HoopsHype / June 28, 2022

The Knicks are widely regarded as a team looking to shed a number of contracts (such as those possessed by Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and Nerlens Noel) to create salary-cap space for the potential free-agent pursuits of Dallas’ Jalen Brunson and perhaps even (gasp) Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving. Yet Monday night also delivered the strongest rumbles I’ve heard to date that a new multiyear deal to keep Mitchell Robinson in New York is looming. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022