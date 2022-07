Jazz Chisolm Jr. has been placed on the 10-day IL with a right lower back strain. Luke Williams has been called up. (Christina De Nicola on Twitter) Chisolm exited Tuesday's game early with back discomfort, and it looks like the Marlins feel an IL stint is the best move. It's unknown how long he'll be out at the moment, but hopefully, he can be back after a minimum 10 days. While Willimas was called up, Joey Wendle is a few games away from completing a rehab assignment, so expect him to take over at 2B when ready.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO