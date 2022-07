Multiple events in the last two months have seen various crypto lending platforms come under fire from both a liquidity and investor confidence angle. The first which had been the LUNA collapse had been the trigger for the rest such as the Celsius insolvency and the subsequent liquidation of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), the largest crypto fund. Now, the spillover effects of these events are beginning to rear their heads as crypto lending platforms face the ultimate test.

