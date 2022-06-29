ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Local agencies highlight water safety after recent water rescues

By Camryn Baber
KDRV
 3 days ago

Jackson County - With recent water rescues in nearby rivers and creeks Jackson County search and rescue crews want to highlight water safety for the summer. With hot temperatures, people will likely find themselves at popular waterways this summer. However, everyone should be aware of the huge contrast...

www.kdrv.com

kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

ODF Southwest ups fire danger level, and restrictions, Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The fire danger level in Jackson and Josephine counties will increase to "moderate" level this Friday. Oregon Department of Forestry's (ODF) Southwest District-protected lands move to that risk level 12:01am July 1. It says additional fire restrictions for the public will take effect as the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at Level 1. ODF says these regulations affect 1.8 million acres of state, private, county, city and Bureau of Land Management lands protected by ODF's Southwest Oregon District.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Cat missing for over a year finally reunites with Jackson County owner

PHOENIX, Ore. - Like the legendary king Ulysses returning home after his long Odyssey, a missing cat has returned home following a year and a half in the wild. Jackson County Animal Services reports that a good Samaritan brought her to the Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center thinking she had been hit by a car. Animal service workers then assisted the vets office in locating the extremely grateful owner thanks to the cat having a microchip with current owner information. The wandering lady didn't make it far. The cat was discovered only about a mile away from where she lived.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

White City structure fire spreads to ground fire, gets aerial attack

WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) is working a late-day fire with other firefighting agencies, dispatching a helicopter to White City. ODF says its firefighters worked with Jackson County Fire District 3, Medford Fire Department, Lake Creek Fire and Jackson County Sheriff on a structure...
WHITE CITY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water

Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls.  “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said.  She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […] The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

ODOT has a few SW Oregon construction zones during holiday weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. -- July 4th holiday travelers could experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways. While Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans to open as many lanes as possible for the holiday weekend, it says some lane restrictions will stay in effect. They include Interstate 5 between Ashland and...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

DFPA crews battle multiple fires in Douglas County to start week

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association reports crews have battled three fires so far around the county this week. Two of them were powerline-related and one is under investigation. Highway 38 Fire, Elkton. On Monday (June 27), around 5 p.m., DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: Who is responsible for cleaning up a possible former illegal grow in Williams?

Josephine County, Ore — News10 viewer Robert T. wrote in and said, “We live adjacent to a former(?) illegal grow, which the county or state came and mowed down on July 1st, 2021. Since that time, broken down hoop houses, metal poles, and including all the plastic and all the trashed infrastructure, as well as open buckets of unknown chemicals, have been lying in the field with no signs of any clean up. We were first informed that if the property owner(s) did not clean up the debris within 60 days then the government would come in and clear the land, charging the land owner for the work. That did not happen, and the trash continues to break down and become an environmental mess. Can you please find out who is responsible for this clean up and what can we do to get the trash off of our neighboring land?"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for June 29, 2022

Hyatt and Howard Prairie continue to draw down and Emigrant continues to rise as the Talent Irrigation District prepares to deliver water starting July 5. TID reminds customers with pressurized lines to not start irrigating until advised by their ditch rider. Reeder Reservoir has begun to draw down, and city...
TALENT, OR
News Break
Politics
campsnearme.art

Klamath Falls Camping Sites

Read Reviews And Book Today. Klamath Falls is equipped with a fair selection of campgrounds privately owned some of which located on Upper Klamath Lake even offer boat rentals in addition to more traditional amenities like camp sites and RV hookups. Pin By Wild Iris Journals On Favorite Places Spaces...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Shooting leaves one dead in Cave Junction

An early morning shooting in Cave Junction left one man dead on Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. Sheriff deputies from Josephine County responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Browntown Road in Cave Junction around 3:30 AM Thursday. William Illingworth, 47, of Cave...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SHOOTING IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 1, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road in southern Josephine County for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival it was learned the victim was deceased and the reporting person was the shooter. The Oregon State Police Major Crime Team was requested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to assume lead on the investigation.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Douglas County to get a Tesla supercharger station

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Tesla is planning to build a massive supercharger station in Douglas County. According to the Portland Business Journal, plans submitted to officials in Sutherlin and Douglas County call for 51 charging stalls in a currently-vacant lot between Taco Bell and Starbucks. At this time, Tesla has about...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Jack Creek Fire started, ended east of Hugo

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a fire that started today also ended today. It says the Jack Creek Fire is 100% wet lined and by noon all active fire was extinguished. ODF says a 15-person Bureau of Land Management crew went to help ODF firefighters...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

1 NEW DEATH, 262 NEW COUNTY CASES OF COVID-1 IN THE PAST WEEK

1 more person has died related to COVID-19, and 262 new cases of the virus have been reported in the week ending on Wednesday, in Douglas County. Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said 408 local residents have now died related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 21,514 cases of the virus have been reported since January of 2020.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE VERSUS DOG COLLISION

An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Man found dead in Medford irrigation canal

A drowning was reported around 8:30 this morning along Biddle Road near East McAndrews Road in Medford. Medford police have identified the deceased male and are trying to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s name publicly. They released the following information this afternoon:. On 6/28/22 at 08:41...
MEDFORD, OR

