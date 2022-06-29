Report: Nets Want To Retain Providence Native David Duke Jr. For Next Season

Here's to you, Mr. Robinson. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Robinson will return to the New York Knicks on a four-year, $60 million deal. In an offseason that has already bid farewell to Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Kemba Walker (along with a multitude of draft picks), Robinson is one of the few potential New York departures that has been deemed essential. He has averaged 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds since joining the Knicks as a second-round pick in 2018 and set new career bests in rebounds (8.6) and field goal percentage (.761) last season after missing most of the prior campaign with a hand injury.
Comments / 0