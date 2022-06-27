ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins Sign GM Don Sweeney To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Cover picture for the articleWeeks after firing former head coach Bruce Cassidy, the Bruins announced Monday that general manager Don Sweeney has signed a multi-year contract extension, rumored to be three years....

CBS Boston

Bruins will reportedly hire Jim Montgomery as new head coach

BOSTON -- The Bruins have found their next head coach. Boston is reportedly set to hire Jim Montgomery to lead the way on the bench.The Bruins have not yet announced the hiring, but multiple outlets have reported that Montgomery is getting the gig. An official announcement could come as early as Friday morning.Boston interviewed several candidates over the last three weeks to replace Bruce Cassidy, who was fired by Don Sweeney back on June 6 after six seasons as head coach. They landed on Montgomery, a respected coach that players really enjoy playing for.Montgomery, who turned 53 on Thursday, has...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Could Benefit From Krejci Return But Still Need Youth At Center

News and rumors have been running rampant in Boston for the past week. There’s the report from Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette that Patrice Bergeron will be signing a one-year contract with the Bruins. Jim Montgomery is now the head coach of the Bruins. Finally, rumors have started popping up about David Krejci potentially being interested in returning to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins set to make six picks in 2022 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- While most of the focus has been on the Bruins' search for a new head coach, the  NHL Draft is right around the corner. On Wednesday, we found out when Boston will be making its picks at the two-day event.Don Sweeney will bring six picks with him to Montreal, but he will not have a first-round pick for the second time in the last three years. He sent Boston's first-round selection -- now the 22nd pick overall -- to Anaheim in a deadline deal for defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Barring a trade, the Bruins won't make their first selection until...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Penguins Assistant Named a Finalist for Boston Bruins Coaching Job

The NHL head coaching market has been an intriguing storyline this off-season. With big names like Bruce Cassidy, John Tortorella, and Barry Trotz off the board, teams are beginning to narrow down their searches. Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci could be closing in on one of the remaining positions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' coaching search reportedly down to three finalists

There could be an answer as soon as Wednesday on who will be the next head coach of the Boston Bruins and a new name has entered the ring. Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci has interviewed for the job. In fact, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff believes that Vellucci has been interviewed twice now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Ranking Boston Bruins’ GM Don Sweeney’s Top 5 Trades

During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen seven trade deadlines with a chance to improve the roster for a postseason run. Sweeney has added some veterans that were added for a run that season, while he has traded for players that are still part of the team’s core heading into the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
Bruce Cassidy
Charlie Jacobs
Person
Don Sweeney
The Hockey Writers

Kings Get Desired Top-6 Forward in Kevin Fiala Trade

The Los Angeles Kings have gotten their business done early this summer, acquiring star forward Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild. There have been rumors about the Kings’ desire to add a bonafide top-six winger for a while now, and they have finally pulled the trigger. I’ve been against an acquisition like this for a while, but this deal has me extremely excited for multiple reasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA

