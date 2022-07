Despite rising gas prices, Southern Californians are showing no signs of slowing down this weekend. 2.7 million travelers in Southern California will be hitting the roads for the 4th of July weekend. A slight jump compared to numbers in 2021, according to the Auto Club of Southern California (AAA).Some of the busiest freeways in Los Angeles on Friday included the 10 Freeway, 5 Freeway, 405 Freeway and the 57 Freeway. Even though gas still costs more than $6 per gallon, people are ready to get out of town for the weekend. "I am heading to Camarillo 4th of July, yeah," Isa Bello told...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO