Miami-dade County, FL

Snack attack: Florida man accused of robbing victim who refused to buy him Wendy’s chicken nuggets

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A South Florida man is facing a host of charges after police said he robbed at gunpoint the stranger who declined to buy him chicken nuggets.

The armed robbery was reported Thursday outside a Wendy’s in Miami-Dade County, WPLG reported.

According to the arrest report, John Earl Taylor, 34, approached the victim as he exited his car and asked if he could purchase chicken nuggets for him. The victim told Taylor that he only had enough money for his personal purchase and walked into the fast-food chain, the TV station reported.

When the victim exited the Wendy’s, Taylor again approached the man, this time with a semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine, WFIL reported.

Taylor allegedly demanded both the victim’s gold chain and his car keys before fleeing the scene, according to the radio station.

According to WPLG, a burglary detective spotted the victim’s car parked in a parking space just before 10:15 a.m. EDT Friday, but Taylor entered the vehicle and fled that location as other officers arrived.

Taylor was taken into custody after crashing the vehicle and is facing charges of armed robbery/carjacking, driving with a suspended license and fleeing and eluding police, WFIL reported.

thewestsidegazette.com

97 Years Escaping “Valleys of Shadows of Death” Edwena Smith Taylor and Hezeree Jackson Smith

Handwritten by Edwena Smith Taylor, eldest daughter, Edited by Al Calloway. In our modern society, many people choose not to trust the Sacred Words of Holy Bible. Mrs. Hezeree Jackson Smith, turned 97, May 14, 2022, is not one of those, in fact she is just the opposite! She explicitly trusts Sacred Words of the Holy Bible, KJV, preferably. Her five living children of an original eight, can attest to this fact, and that she has escaped from many “valleys of shadows of death”.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Coral Ridge Church’s Loses Attempt To Overturn Long-Held Libel Standards

Coral Ridge Ministries, the huge influential church in northeast Fort Lauderdale, has lost its attempt to overturn the decades-old libel standards. The U. S. Supreme Court refused Monday to consider the church’s appeal of their case suing the Southern Poverty Law Center for placing the church on its list of hate groups for opposing LGBT rights.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
