Larry Joe Smith

John Clancy, 72, of Dix, Illinois, passed away at 1:44 am June 28, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born April 11, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Richard and Joan (Moss) Clancy. John married Rose Ellen (Beecher) Clancy on March 17, 1972 in Chicago, Illinois. In addition to his loving of fifty years, John is survived by daughter, Jeanette Piazza and husband, Joseph of Lake Village, Indiana; granddaughter, Michelle Stanhibel and husband, Sean; great-grandchildren, Claire and Melanie; eleven brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one brother. Mr. Clancy proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a member of Saint Mary Immaculate Catholic Church and the Mount Vernon American Legion Post #141. John was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Willington, Illinois.

DIX, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO