Mount Vernon, IL

Larry Joe Smith

wmix94.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Joe Smith, 63, of Boyd, passed away on June 26, 2022 at Nature Trails Nursing Home in Mt. Vernon. Mr. Smith was a carpenter and enjoyed repairing...

www.wmix94.com

wmix94.com

Byford A. Sherman

He was born on July 4, 1941 in Mt Vernon the son of Gilbert and June Sherman. On October 26, 1963 in Mt. Vernon he married Deanna Clemins and she survives in Mt. Vernon. Mr. Sherman graduated from Mt. Vernon Township high school and worked for Precision, M & R Warehouse, and Anheuser-Busch. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his Pet dogs and spending time with his family.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 30TH, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 27-year-old Tre’vell Robinson of Grandview, MO was arrested Wednesday for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Being a Felon...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wmix94.com

John Clancy

John Clancy, 72, of Dix, Illinois, passed away at 1:44 am June 28, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born April 11, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Richard and Joan (Moss) Clancy. John married Rose Ellen (Beecher) Clancy on March 17, 1972 in Chicago, Illinois. In addition to his loving of fifty years, John is survived by daughter, Jeanette Piazza and husband, Joseph of Lake Village, Indiana; granddaughter, Michelle Stanhibel and husband, Sean; great-grandchildren, Claire and Melanie; eleven brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one brother. Mr. Clancy proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a member of Saint Mary Immaculate Catholic Church and the Mount Vernon American Legion Post #141. John was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Willington, Illinois.
DIX, IL
wmix94.com

ISP investigating MVPD officer-involved shooting; Harvey, IL man arrested

MT. VERNON, IL — Illinois State Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting over the weekend involving a Mt. Vernon police officer. According to ISP, 20-year-old Terrell Burnam, of Harvey, Illinois was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released Sunday before being taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

