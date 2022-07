MT. VERNON, IL — Illinois State Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting over the weekend involving a Mt. Vernon police officer. According to ISP, 20-year-old Terrell Burnam, of Harvey, Illinois was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released Sunday before being taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO