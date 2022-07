On July 21 you can help students in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties get the tools they need to succeed this school year. Stuff the Bus is a school supply collection drive coordinated by United Way of West Florida, in partnership with Escambia County Schools, Santa Rosa County Schools, Cat Country, NewsRadio 92.3, the Pensacola News Journal, and 3 Cares WEAR. It is the only school supply drive supported by both school districts.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO