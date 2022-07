WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to a McPherson daycare, Golden Explorers. “State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety,” the department said.

1 DAY AGO