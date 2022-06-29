Tuesday late night Orioles game thread: at Mariners, 10:10

MLB has punished several players and coaches who took part in the bench-clearing brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. This week, the league announced it has suspended Mariners players Jesse Winker (seven games), J.P. Crawford (five games) and Julio Rodríguez (two games). For the Angels, nine members of the team were handed suspensions, including manager Phil Nevin who got 10 games. The players who are suspended are Anthony Rendon (five games when he returns from IL and can't be on the Angels bench for the next seven games), Andrew Wantz (three games), Ryan Tepera (three games) and Raisel Iglesias (two games). Angels coaches Dom Chiti, Ray Montgomery, Bill Haslemen and interpreter Manny Del Campo will also serve suspensions.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO