Baltimore, MD

Tuesday late night Orioles game thread: at Mariners, 10:10

By Mark Brown
Camden Chat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy golly, the Orioles have done it. They have played a full calendar month of baseball and they’re guaranteed to win more games than they lose. It hadn’t been done since August of 2017 and now that ignominious streak is over. This is not a very interesting milestone if it’s not...

FOX Sports

Buxton's 2-run homer in 9th lifts Twins over Orioles 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton his second game-ending home run of the season, a two-run drive off Jorge López in the ninth inning that lifted the Minnesota Twins over the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Friday night. Baltimore took a 2-1 lead when Ryan McKenna doubled off Caleb Thielbar...
numberfire.com

Mariners place Taylor Trammell (hamstring) on 10-day IL

The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Taylor Trammell on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Trammell suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles and exited early. He missed most of April and May with a similar injury, but it's not clear how long this IL stint will last. The Mariners selected outfielder Marcus Wilson's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday in a corresponding roster move.
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sitting Friday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Estrada is being replaced at shortstop by Donovan Walton versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 270 plate appearances this season, Estrada has a .256 batting average with a...
numberfire.com

Jonathan Arauz batting eighth for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Arauz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Arauz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. Tyler Nevin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Arauz for 6.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Popculture

MLB Hands out Multiple Suspensions Following Mariners and Angels Brawl

MLB has punished several players and coaches who took part in the bench-clearing brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. This week, the league announced it has suspended Mariners players Jesse Winker (seven games), J.P. Crawford (five games) and Julio Rodríguez (two games). For the Angels, nine members of the team were handed suspensions, including manager Phil Nevin who got 10 games. The players who are suspended are Anthony Rendon (five games when he returns from IL and can't be on the Angels bench for the next seven games), Andrew Wantz (three games), Ryan Tepera (three games) and Raisel Iglesias (two games). Angels coaches Dom Chiti, Ray Montgomery, Bill Haslemen and interpreter Manny Del Campo will also serve suspensions.
