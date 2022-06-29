ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Best turnout for British players in Wimbledon second round in 25 years

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wcu5_0gP89P7400

Nine Britons are through to the second round of the Wimbledon singles in the best team performance in a quarter of a century.

Fan favourites Emma Raducanu and Sir Andy Murray are among those through to the next round in the highest team GB turnout since 1997 – while tennis titan Serena Williams has already been knocked out in the first round.

British women’s number two Harriet Dart is yet to play her first-round singles game after it was delayed on Tuesday, and if she wins it will take GB second-round qualifiers up to 10 – the highest figure since 1984.

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) will be hoping this draws in bigger crowds after attendance was markedly low on day one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hwml5_0gP89P7400

Just over 36,600 people attended the SW19 venue on Monday, compared with a record 42,000 expected by organisers.

The tournament has already been hit by coronavirus, taking out last year’s runner-up and one of the favourites for this year’s men’s title, Italy’s Matteo Berrettini , who tested positive on Tuesday.

His withdrawal follows that of Croatian former finalist Marin Cilic, who announced on Monday that he had also tested positive.

Williams, 40, suffered a surprise defeat in her first singles match against France’s Harmony Tan.

Day three heralds the return of 19-year-old Raducanu against Caroline Garcia after her stunning Centre Court debut win, while veteran Murray will play America’s John Isner.

Jodie Burrage, who was knocked out on day one during a game which saw her revive a fainting ball boy with Percy Pig sweets, will return to the courts with Eden Silva in the first round of doubles.

The Met Office has forecast sunshine and light winds for south-east London on Wednesday with a chance of rain and maximum temperatures of 22C.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Tennis Player's Wife Who Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, Wimbledon kicked off with very little expectations placed on the American men participating. However, they've come to compete and are shocking the tennis world in the process. One of the American men who have booked their ticket into the third round is Jack Sock - one of the top-ranked Americans over the past few years.
TENNIS
The Independent

Venus Williams makes winning return to Wimbledon alongside Jamie Murray

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams returned to grand-slam action on Friday night with victory alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.The 42-year-old bowed out in the second round of the singles at Wimbledon last year and has only been involved in one other match since, which has sparked talk of retirement.But a surprise wild card announcement earlier in the week saw the American back on the London lawn and teaming up with Murray, three years since their siblings Serena Williams and Andy Murray paired up in SW19.And a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 victory over Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska ensured...
TENNIS
The Independent

COVID-19 at Wimbledon: 3 top-20 men out after positive tests

Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic famously decided not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — which prevented him from playing at the Australian Open in January following a legal saga that ended with his deportation from that country, and, as things currently stand, will prevent him from entering the United States to compete at the U.S. Open in August.More than two years after the pandemic began, coronavirus cases are on the rise around the world lately, due mostly to certain variants, and the health — and vaccination status — of individual athletes is once again a key issue. At Wimbledon,...
NFL
The Independent

Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Day 6 order of play with Rafael Nadal, Katie Boulter and Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek highlight the action on Day 6 at Wimbledon on a packed schedule of matches that will also see Katie Boulter and Liam Broady bid to make the fourth round.Nadal faces Lorenzo Sonego while Swiatek plays Alize Cornet, with both players still searching for their top form on the grass courts on SW19.After Boulter’s stunning win over Karolina Pliskova, she faces Harmony Tan in the opening match of the day on Court No 2. Tan shocked Serena Williams with a memorable win in the opening round. Broady, meanwhile, takes on the impressive Alex De Minaur,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
The Independent

What time is Rafael Nadal playing at Wimbledon today?

Rafael Nadal will look for an improved performance as the Spaniard takes on Lorenzo Sonego today in the third round of Wimbledon.Nadal extended his winning streak in the grand slams to 16 matches as he overcame errors and Ricardas Berankis 6-4 6-4 4-6 6-3 on Thursday.The 36-year-old found his level at the crucial times but will hope for a more consistent display against the Italian.This will be the first meeting between Nadal and Sonego, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year and saw off Hugo Gaston in straight sets.Here’s everything you need to know.What time is Rafael...
TENNIS
The Independent

England win European Under-19 Championship after extra-time victory over Israel

England have won the European Under-19 Championship in Trnava after beating Israel 3-1 after extra time in the final.Oscar Gloch gave Israel a deserved half-time lead at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium and Callum Doyle equalised soon after the restart.England, tournament winners in 2017, almost won it in normal time when Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka struck a post in the 80th minute.But Chukwuemeka chested the Young Lions into the lead in the 107th minute and Villa club-mate Aaron Ramsey tapped home to seal victory with five minutes left.England, who lost in both the 2005 and 2009 finals, had failed to concede...
SPORTS
The Independent

From Diana to Meghan: 18 photos of the royal family at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is back for another year, which means royal sightings will be likely over the next week or so.Zara and Mike Tindall have already been spotted in the stands, while the Queen’s first cousin’s wife HRH Princess Michael of Kent took to the Royal Box on Friday.Since its inception in 1877, Wimbledon has always been a very royal affair. The Queen and her sister, Princess Margaret, were regulars in the sixties and seventies, while Princess Diana was a mainstay of the Royal Box in the eighties and nineties.For the past decade, the games have been graced by the more modern...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Venus Williams teamed with Jamie Murray after she ‘saw grass and got excited’

Venus Williams admitted her shock Wimbledon comeback was inspired by sister Serena and after a successful return on grass has now set her sights on another grand-slam title.The 42-year-old partnered with Jamie Murray on Friday night to down Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 in the first round of the mixed doubles at the All England Club.Williams had not played competitively since last August but after she saw her younger sibling make a shock return to action after 12 months out in Eastbourne last week, it proved the catalyst for the veteran to request a wild card...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#British#Croatian#Centre Court
The Independent

Josh Taylor gives up second title as Jack Catterall rematch speculation grows

Josh Taylor has vacated another of his world light-welterweight titles, seemingly paving the way for a rematch against British rival Jack Catterall.Taylor overcame his mandatory challenger in Glasgow in February this year following a hotly-disputed split decision and there has been a clamour for a return bout.Having already forfeited his WBA belt, the 31-year-old Scot has now given up the WBC crown as the sanctioning body ordered Jose Carlos Ramirez to fight Jose Zepeda for the vacant strap.Taylor, who has indicated his preference for a second contest against England’s Catterall, had been due to take on Zepeda but the Prestonpans...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

What time is Australia vs England today?

Australia seek revenge over England after a 3-0 whitewash the last time Eddie Jones’ side were in Australia back in 2016.There are three crunch Test matches Down Under with the Red Rose entering the series after three damaging defeats against Ireland, France and most recently against the Barbarians.But despite England’s recent setback, Jones will hope to extend his eight-game win streak over the country of his birth.This series will also serve as a marker for next year’s 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, something Jones is accutely aware of: “I think every international coach is under pressure,” Jones said. “I’m...
RUGBY
The Independent

South Africa vs Wales live stream: How to watch international online and on TV today

Wayne Pivac guides Wales into a daunting series against world champions South Africa with the first Test in Pretoria. Wales will hope to catch the Springboks sleeping with a few surprise inclusions to try neutralise one of the most dominant sides in world rugby.Tommy Reffell makes his debut, while Kieran Hardy starts at scrum-half alongside Dan Biggar, but the hosts’ head coach Jacques Nienaber will expect a commanding performance even without fly-half Handre Pollard. There is both trepidation after already suffering humiliation this year with the home loss to Italy, but Wales can rewrite the history books in their favour...
RUGBY
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream: Start time and how to watch Wimbledon match today

Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas today in a blockbuster third-round match at Wimbledon.Kyrgios produced a faultless display in destroying Filip Krajinovic in the second round and a shock could be on the cards if the fiery Australian can get in the zone once again.Tsitsipas, the number four seed, has lost three out of the four meetings with Kyrgios - including on grass at Halle just a few weeks ago.It’s set to be an entertaining contest between the two players, who have an eventful history. Kyrgios is no stranger to controversy and there is a good chance there will be...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is New Zealand vs Ireland on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch summer tour

Ireland face New Zealand in a mouth-watering three-match Test series this summer, with the first Test coming early in the morning (UK time) on Saturday.The Irish had never defeated the All Blacks in 111 years of trying until a memorable 40-29 victory in Chicago in 2016 but have now won three of their last five fixtures against the three-time world champions.However, the final frontier they are yet to conquer is a win in New Zealand but this summer appears to give them their best chance in a long time, as Andy Farrell’s men are among the top teams in the...
RUGBY
The Independent

What time is New Zealand vs Ireland today?

Ireland travel to face New Zealand in a three-match Test series, with the first encounter coming at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday morning (8.05am UK time).The All Blacks may have a secret weapon up their sleeve in the form of ex-Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, with the Kiwi native having been drafted into their coaching staff at short notice after an outbreak of Covid-19 among the existing coaches, necessitating them to isolate.Even without Schmidt, New Zealand would be heavy favourites given their remarkable record at Eden Park - having not lost at the venue, to any opponent, since 1994. Yet...
RUGBY
The Independent

Is Australia vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international

England take on Australia in the first of three Test matches Down Under with Eddie Jones’ side eager for redemption after a humbling at the hands of the Barbarians.The Red Rose will be confident despite their recent Twickenham thrashing, knowing they hold an eight-game win streak over the Wallabies under Jones. But the doubts over his future as England coach refuse to go away, but with a positive start ahead of trips to Brisbane and Sydney, the mood can quickly change.This series will also serve as a marker for next year’s 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, something Jones is...
RUGBY
The Independent

Wimbledon day six: Rafael Nadal back on court and more chances for home success

Liam Broady and Katie Boulter will look to continue the British momentum on day six at Wimbledon while Rafael Nadal attempts to stay on course for a calendar grand slam.Coco Gauff and former SW19 champion Petra Kvitova will be in Centre Court action while next door on Court One, Iga Swiatek will look to take her winning streak into a 38th match.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s action.Order of playSATURDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)Gauff vs AnisimovaBadosa vs KvitovaSonego vs Nadal#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2022Brit watchMatch of the day ...
TENNIS
The Independent

Tennis legend John McEnroe opens up about tumultuous past and seeing 37 therapists for anger

US tennis great John McEnroe has opened up about his past in a new documentary and said that only the process of aging has mellowed his famous temper. In the new documentary McEnroe, which will begin streaming on Showtime in September, the retired star spoke about not just attempting to control his anger, but also about infidelity, symptoms of perfectionism and depression, drug abuse, parenting, and whether his career was “worth it.” “I did learn you have to be a bit of a lunatic out there,” McEnroe says at one point in a trailer for the new documentary.Lunatic...
TENNIS
The Independent

Brennan Johnson signs new four-deal with Nottingham Forest

Wales international Brennan Johnson has signed a new four-year contract with Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.Johnson, 21, scored 19 goals for Forest last season to help them earn promotion via the play-offs and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and then went on to help Wales reach their first World Cup finals in 64 years as he bagged his first international goal against Belgium last month.All that came in his first full season in the Forest squad after the academy graduate spent the previous campaign on loan at Lincoln.He attracted attention from Premier League clubs last January but can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy