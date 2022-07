Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified during a January 6 hearing that she was told Trump threw his lunch at a wall after learning that former Attorney General Bill Barr told the Department of Justice there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts.

