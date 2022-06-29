ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband's Destruction of His Stepdaughter's New Piano Enrages the Internet

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"You need to leave this relationship," one user...

KMOM2THREE
3d ago

The husband in this story does not sound like a father figure.He doesn't support his step daughter,or take part in her interests.I don't think the mom should change her mind about the piano.He destroyed personal property,whether or not it was in his house,his wife and his step daughter also live there.He made a terrible choice,in a moment of anger,and now he should be held accountable.

littleone
3d ago

Right now it's 4 months, in 4 months it'll be "I need a few more months" and it will go on from there. If he wrecked a strangers car, leaving them w/o transportation, would they wait 4 months till he got what he wanted. What he did was cruel & planned. He waited till you & your daughter were out of the house! Those aren't the actions of a man that wasn't thinking straight!

dogsncatsrule
3d ago

husband is a NARCICIST. it's all about him. and it will get worse as time goes on. you took a stand for your daughter.., stay with it for her. she and her piano stay and he goes. a $6k piano is not cheap. he buys her a new one and pays the original purchaser back for it. he's busy and ignorant. Live and learn and pay attention to the signs of abuse. he's abusive. does not really care about you or your daughter. he gets to start his life over. tell him he better not let his emotions run amok and do better for himself and his future. he's mostly jealous. instead of enjoying listening to get play he got annoyed..

